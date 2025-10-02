Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Qatar Strongly Condemns Israeli Occupation Forces' Interception Of Global Sumud Flotilla


2025-10-02 11:01:13
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The State of Qatar has strongly condemned the Israeli occupation forces' interception of the Global Sumud Flotilla carrying humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, considering it a flagrant violation of international law and a threat to freedom of navigation and maritime security.

In a statement on Thursday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed the need to ensure the safety of all flotilla members and their immediate release. It also called for an urgent investigation into the incident and for those responsible to be brought to justice.

The ministry reiterated the State of Qatar's call on the international community to assume its moral and legal responsibilities and firmly confront the Israeli occupation authorities' ongoing violations of international humanitarian law, and to ensure the safe, sustainable, and unhindered entry of humanitarian aid into all areas of the Gaza Strip.

Global Sumud Flotilla condemned freedom threat

MENAFN02102025000067011011ID1110144793

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search