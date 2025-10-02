Qatar Strongly Condemns Israeli Occupation Forces' Interception Of Global Sumud Flotilla
In a statement on Thursday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed the need to ensure the safety of all flotilla members and their immediate release. It also called for an urgent investigation into the incident and for those responsible to be brought to justice.
The ministry reiterated the State of Qatar's call on the international community to assume its moral and legal responsibilities and firmly confront the Israeli occupation authorities' ongoing violations of international humanitarian law, and to ensure the safe, sustainable, and unhindered entry of humanitarian aid into all areas of the Gaza Strip.Global Sumud Flotilla condemned freedom threat
