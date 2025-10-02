True Gear Launches 100-Day Money Back Guarantee On Portable Power Stations

EINPresswire/ -- True Gear , a proudly Australian-owned outdoor and adventure gear retailer, has announced a bold new 100-day money back guarantee on portable power stations , alongside a 30-day guarantee on generators and other gear.

The move sets a new benchmark for reliability and customer confidence in the outdoor gear market, giving Aussies the freedom to gear up for camping, caravanning, and boating trips without worrying about being left stranded.

Reliability Without the Fluff

True Gear was built on a simple idea: outdoor gear should be tough, reliable, and backed by real service – not marketing gimmicks.

“At True Gear, we’re for the laid-back Aussie bloke and family who just want kit that works,” said Timothy Jagger, owner of True Gear. “Our customers don’t have time for sales fluff. They want gear that lasts, and they want to know if something does go wrong, we’ll back them. That’s why we’ve put our money where our mouth is with one of the strongest guarantees in the industry.”

Backing Customers With a 100-Day Guarantee

Portable power stations have become essential for modern explorers – running fridges, lights, phones, and even medical gear off-grid. True Gear’s 100-day money back guarantee means customers can test their setup in real conditions with zero risk.

For generators, roof racks, solar panels, and accessories, the company offers a 30-day guarantee, ensuring every product has the same no-nonsense backing.

This approach sets True Gear apart from larger corporate retailers, where warranties often involve complicated processes, long waits, and offshore call centres.

A Small Business With Big Aussie Heart

As a Melbourne-based small business, True Gear keeps customer service personal and local. From first-time campers to seasoned explorers, the team provides straightforward advice and Aussie-based support that customers can count on.

“Because we’re a small, locally owned business, we can actually control the customer experience. When you reach out to True Gear, you’re speaking with someone who knows the gear, uses the gear, and actually cares about your trip,” said Jagger.

Products That Keep You Moving

True Gear’s range is handpicked for Australian conditions, from scorching summer heat to dusty outback tracks. The lineup includes:

Portable power stations – including the bestselling Bluetti AC180P, perfect for off-grid camping and caravanning.

Generators – reliable backup power for homes, farms, and outdoor adventures.

Solar panels – giving Aussies the ability to harness clean power anywhere.

Roof racks and accessories – for tradies, travellers, and weekend warriors.

Each product is chosen for its durability, practicality, and ease of use.

Why Guarantees Matter in Australia

Australia’s outdoor conditions are some of the harshest in the world. From red dust and humidity to long stretches between towns, outdoor gear failure isn’t just an inconvenience – it can ruin a trip or worse, put safety at risk.

That’s why True Gear’s guarantee goes beyond standard practice. It’s about making sure Aussies can explore with confidence, knowing their gear is built for the job.

About True Gear

True Gear is an Australian-owned outdoor and adventure gear retailer, specialising in portable power stations, generators, solar panels, roof racks, and accessories designed for camping, caravanning, boating, and off-grid trips.

With a focus on straight talk, reliable products, and Aussie customer service, True Gear has become the go-to choice for explorers who value gear that just works.