Sean Diddy Combs 'Begs' Judge For Mercy, A Day Before Sentencing: 'I Was Lost In Drugs And Excess'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Ahead of his sentencing on prostitution-related counts, Sean 'Diddy' Combs has asked a federal judge in a letter to have mercy on him, saying that he was 'humbled' by the criminal case against him and would“never commit a crime again”.

In the letter written on Thursday, the eve of his sentencing, the 55-year-old said that he had no one to blame but himself. His lawyers submitted the letter to Judge Arun Subramanian.

“This has been the hardest two years of my life, and I have no one to blame for my current reality and situation but myself,” the letter reads.

Combs was acquitted of charges that he sex trafficked his girlfriends and ran a racketeering conspiracy, after eight weeks of trial this summer. However, he was found guilty of transportation to engage in prostitution as well as charges related to sex marathons involving his girlfriends and fuelled by drugs. The singer was also convicted of hiring male escorts for his parties, which were known as“freak-offs” or“hotel nights.”

The fallen rap star admitted that he was free from drugs and alcohol“for the first time in 25 years” and he can now see how rotten he had become before his September 2024 arrest.

The sentencing hearing of Sean Diddy Combs is set to start on Friday morning.

Writing further, he said,“In my life, I have made many mistakes, but I am no longer running from them.”

“I am so sorry for the hurt that I caused, but I understand that the mere words 'I'm sorry' will never be good enough as these words alone cannot erase the pain from the past.”

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates)