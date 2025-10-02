Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
103 Naxals Surrender To Gov't Forces In India's Chhattisgarh

103 Naxals Surrender To Gov't Forces In India's Chhattisgarh


2025-10-02 10:06:33
(MENAFN- Nam News Network) NEW DELHI, Oct 3 (NNN-PTI) – One hundred and three Naxals surrendered to government forces yesterday, in the central Indian state of Chhattisgarh, the state-run broadcaster, All India Radio (AIR), said.

According to police, of the 103 Naxals, 49 of them carried a collective bounty of 119,541 U.S. dollars.

The Naxals surrendered in Bijapur district, about 433 km south of Raipur, the capital city of Chhattisgarh.

“They had been associated with various Naxal outfits for several years. Under the State Government's rehabilitation policy, each surrendered Naxal was given an incentive amount of 564 U.S. dollars,” the broadcaster said.

Currently, Naxals are active across the central and eastern parts of India.– NNN-PTI

MENAFN02102025000200011047ID1110144766

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search