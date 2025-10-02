103 Naxals Surrender To Gov't Forces In India's Chhattisgarh

MENAFN - Nam News Network) NEW DELHI, Oct 3 (NNN-PTI) – One hundred and three Naxals surrendered to government forces yesterday, in the central Indian state of Chhattisgarh, the state-run broadcaster, All India Radio (AIR), said.

According to police, of the 103 Naxals, 49 of them carried a collective bounty of 119,541 U.S. dollars.

The Naxals surrendered in Bijapur district, about 433 km south of Raipur, the capital city of Chhattisgarh.

“They had been associated with various Naxal outfits for several years. Under the State Government's rehabilitation policy, each surrendered Naxal was given an incentive amount of 564 U.S. dollars,” the broadcaster said.

Currently, Naxals are active across the central and eastern parts of India.– NNN-PTI