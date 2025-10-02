PACE Adopts Resolution 'Russia: New Threats To European Democracies'

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was announced by Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

“The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe adopted the resolution 'Russia: new threats to European democracies.' The document clearly states that Russia's aggression against Ukraine is the main factor destabilizing security on the continent,” Stefanchuk said.

The resolution condemns strikes on civilian infrastructure, cyberattacks, disinformation campaigns, and election interference across Europe.

According to Stefanchuk, the resolution also reaffirms that no peace talks are possible without Ukraine and without respect for its right to its future.

At the same time, the document stresses the need to strengthen sanctions, establish a system of international accountability for Russia's crimes, and support the Council of Europe's Action Plan for Ukraine.

“I thank PACE for its consistent support. A just and lasting peace in Europe is only possible through Ukraine's victory and the restoration of our territorial integrity,” the Speaker of Parliament emphasized.

As reported, PACE will launch two separate platforms: one for cooperation with Russian democratic forces, and another for cooperation with peoples colonized by the Russian Federation.