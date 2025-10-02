Ex-US Official Reacts To Rahul Gandhi, Says Leaders Must Prioritise Indian Values
In an interview with IANS, Vickery said the bipartisan system of speaking on common values has broken down both in the United States and India.
“I would rather [hope] Indian leaders on both sides of the political divide speak out in favour of Indian values and including those in the interests of India. We tried to present the values of the United States internationally as leaders of the free world. And that was bipartisan, that was Republicans and Democrats alike, that has broken down in the United States, and I'm afraid it's breaking down in India as well,” he added.
He advised that all political leaders should have a broader outlook about national priorities.
“It would be very helpful if you can have that broader outlook that's expressed across the board, and I would hope that India would step up in that regard, and whether you're in the opposition or in government, that would be the orientation,” he noted.
On Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi launched a sharp critique of the Narendra Modi government, warning that the biggest threat facing India today is a systematic attack on its democratic foundations.
Addressing a packed auditorium during an interaction with students at EIA University in Colombia's Envigado, the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha said that India's strength lies in its diversity-its multitude of religions, languages, and traditions-and that democracy is the only system capable of giving space to all these voices.
But that system, he claimed, is under siege.
Gandhi described India as a complex and decentralised nation, fundamentally different from China's centralised and uniform structure. He argued that India's design cannot accommodate authoritarianism and that attempts to suppress its people would ultimately fail.
"India is a conversation between all its people," he said, adding that the democratic framework is essential to allow different traditions and ideas to flourish.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Over US$13 Billion Have Trusted Pendle, Becoming One Of The Largest Defi Protocols On Crypto
- Tapbit At TOKEN2049: Reshaping The Crypto Landscape Through Product Innovation
- Bydfi Joins Korea Blockchain Week 2025 (KBW2025): Deepening Web3 Engagement
- Dupoin Reports Global Growth, Regulatory Coverage, And User Experience Insights
- Superiorstar Prosperity Group Russell Hawthorne Highlights New Machine Learning Risk Framework
- WBTC Strengthens Its Role As Multichain Standard For Bitcoin In Defi
CommentsNo comment