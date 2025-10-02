Demand For Quantum-Resistant Secure Code Repository Market Is Forecasted To Reach A Value Of US $6.02 Billion By 2029

EINPresswire/ -- "Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

How Large Will The Quantum-Resistant Secure Code Repository Market Be By 2025?

The market for quantum-resistant secure code repositories has experienced substantial growth lately. An expansion from $1.36 billion in 2024 to $1.84 billion in 2025 is anticipated, signaling a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 34.9%. Factors contributing to this historical growth include the escalating threat of traditional cyberattacks, increased utilization of digital platforms, the upsurge in demand for data privacy compliance, growing episodes of intellectual property theft, and heightened consciousness about post-quantum cryptography.

The market size for quantum-resistant secure code repository is projected to experience rampant growth in the coming years, with a forecasted value exceeding $6.02 billion by 2029 and a CAGR of 34.6%. This surge in projected growth during the forecast period is largely due to a rise in potential quantum computing threats, amplified investment in cybersecurity infrastructures, the proliferation of open-source software usage, the growing call for enterprise-level security measures, and a sharp increase in ransomware attacks on code repositories. Some notable trends for this forecast period encompass the progression of post-quantum cryptography, the evolution of continuous threat monitoring systems, the adoption of blockchain-based integrity validations, the amalgamation with cloud-native security services, and innovation in key management systems.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Quantum-Resistant Secure Code Repository Market Landscape?

The rise in cyber threats is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the quantum-resistant secure code repository market. These cyber threats encompass any potential harmful attempts made by individuals or groups to intrude, damage or disrupt computer systems, networks or digital data. The growing digitalization which leads to more online systems, data, and interconnected devices, provides ample opportunities for attackers to exploit, thus increasing these cyber threats. Quantum-resistant secure code repositories, however, can augment defenses against these threats by ensuring the security of the software, even under potential attacks that utilize future quantum computing capabilities. For example, the Department of Defence Australia disclosed in November 2023 that the Australian Cyber Security Centre recorded over 94,000 reports of cybercrime in 2022-2023, demonstrating a 23 percent spike compared to the financial year 2021-22. Consequently, the escalating cyber threats are propelling the growth of the quantum-resistant secure code repository market. In addition, the soaring adoption of cloud-based solutions due to their cost-effectiveness and heightened security are also fueling the growth of the quantum-resistant secure code repository market. Cloud-based solutions, which imply computing services, apps, or resources delivered and accessed through the internet instead of local servers or personal devices, are witnessing a surge in their adoption primarily because of their cost-efficiency. These solutions not only reduce the initial infrastructure expenses but also diminish the ongoing operational costs in comparison to traditional IT systems. The quantum-resistant secure code repositories development is driven by these cloud-based solutions as they enable platforms that are scalable, flexible, collaborative, and can integrate advanced encryption quickly, update promptly and offer seamless global access to efficiently safeguard crucial codes against impending quantum threats. According to Eurostat, a Luxembourg-based government agency, it was reported that in 2023, 45.2% of businesses in the EU adopted cloud computing services like internet-based software, computing power, and storage, which showed a 4.2 percentage point surge from 2021. Therefore, the escalating adoption of cloud-based solutions is spurring the growth of the quantum-resistant secure code repository market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Quantum-Resistant Secure Code Repository Market?

Major players in the Quantum-Resistant Secure Code Repository Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Microsoft Corporation

• Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

• International Business Machines Corporation

• Thales Group

• Rambus Inc.

• DigiCert Inc.

• Kudelski Security SA

• Zama AI SAS

• QuintessenceLabs Pty Ltd.

• NetSfere Inc.

What Are The Top Trends In The Quantum-Resistant Secure Code Repository Industry?

Leading organizations in the Quantum-Resistant Secure Code Repository market are centering their efforts on creating unique solutions such as open-source post-quantum cryptography libraries so they can better boost the security of their software against potential future threats from quantum computing. These open-source post-quantum cryptography libraries are software compilations that are freely accessible to the public, featuring algorithms specifically fashioned to guard data from quantum computer attacks. For instance, in May 2024, a Switzerland-based computer application company known as Terra Quantum AG introduced TQ42 Cryptography Library. This is an open-source post-quantum cryptography solution aimed at safeguarding data during transmission, storage, and authentication. The library includes a comprehensive range of post-quantum and quantum-resistant algorithms for tasks such as encryption, hashing, digital signatures and secure key management. Additional features include secure file deletion and pseudo-random key generation. The TQ42, which has been validated by NIST, is constructed with a scalable, modular architecture, enabling flawless integration across various platforms like mobile, web, IoT, and cloud applications. It offers substantial protection against classical as well as quantum computing threats.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Quantum-Resistant Secure Code Repository Market

The quantum-resistant secure code repository market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Component: Software, Hardware, Services

2) By Deployment Mode: On-Premises, Cloud

3) By Organization Size: Small And Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises

4) By Application: Banking And Financial Services, Government, Healthcare, Information Technology And Telecommunications, Defense, Other Applications

5) By End-User: Enterprises, Government Agencies, Research Institutions, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Software: Encryption Algorithms, Secure Version Control Tools, Quantum-Safe SDKs Or APIs, Code Obfuscation Tools, Authentication And Access Management Software, Compliance And Audit Tools

2) By Hardware: Quantum-Safe Hardware Security Modules (HSMs), Secure Processors, Trusted Platform Modules (TPMs), Encrypted Storage Devices, Cryptographic Accelerators, Hardware-Based Authentication Devices

3) By Services: Consulting And Advisory Services, Integration And Deployment Services, Managed Security Services (MSS), Training And Certification, Code Review And Vulnerability Assessment, Compliance And Regulatory Consulting

Quantum-Resistant Secure Code Repository Market Regional Insights

In 2024, North America held the dominant position in the global quantum-resistant secure code repository market. The Asia-Pacific region, however, is forecasted to experience the most rapid growth during the predicted period. The report on the quantum-resistant secure code repository market encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

