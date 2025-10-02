Aap's Saurabh Bhardwaj Praises Indian Railways For Clean Facilities At New Delhi Station

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 3 (IANS) In a surprising yet balanced gesture, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) senior leader Saurabh Bhardwaj has publicly praised the Indian Railways for its improved cleanliness standards, particularly at the New Delhi Railway Station.

Sharing a video message on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday, Bhardwaj lauded Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and the ministry for maintaining high standards of hygiene at the station.

Bhardwaj, who has been a vocal critic of the Indian Railways in the past, especially over safety concerns and frequent accidents, acknowledged that positive developments should be recognised and appreciated.

In his video, Bhardwaj said:“Today I am at the New Delhi Railway Station. I have often criticised the Railway Department and especially its Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for the frequent train accidents, and that criticism stands true. But today, I came to Platform No. 1 and visited the sleeper class waiting room. I used the toilet there, and it was much better and cleaner than I expected.”

He added that the restroom was not only clean but also had a dedicated staff member maintaining hygiene.

“There was a person assigned for cleanliness, and the area was quite clean. I believe that when something is done well, we must acknowledge and appreciate it. I feel there has been significant improvement in this regard,” Bhardwaj remarked.

Bhardwaj's post on X echoed a similar sentiment.

“Well, the railway department has set a record in rail accidents. But today, seeing something good, I thought I should also praise the department on this matter,” he posted.

Responding to a user's comment about the waiting room charges, Bhardwaj humorously replied,“No one asked, I didn't pay, so I don't know brother. Is it expensive?”

Earlier this year, Bhardwaj had criticised the Railway Ministry for failing to modernize the 90-year-old Pathankot-Joginder Nagar railway line, pointing out that multiple proposals to convert it from narrow gauge to broad gauge had remained unimplemented.

While his past criticisms focused on the urgent need for safety reforms and modernization, this recent appreciation reflects a constructive approach, acknowledging progress when visible.

This statement from a prominent opposition leader is being seen as a rare instance of bipartisan praise.