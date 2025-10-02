Pacific Ridge Announces Digital Marketing Agreement

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 2, 2025) - Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd. (TSXV: PEX) (OTCQB: PEXZF) (FSE: PQW) ("Pacific Ridge" or the "Company") has entered into an agreement with IRP Holdings Corporation (dba IRPub) ("IRPub") for a digital marketing awareness campaign (the "IRPub Agreement").

The IRPub Agreement has a three-month term, commencing October 1, 2025, and ending December 31, 2025, under which the Company will pay IRPub US$150,000. Paul Ruffolo is the CEO of IRPub and is based in Pennsylvania. IRPub and its principals are arm's length to Pacific Ridge and to the best knowledge of the Company, IRPub did not own any securities of Pacific Ridge as of the date of the Agreement. The services provided by IRPub will include a digital marketing awareness campaign on behalf of the Company across IRPub's network and other mediums of online digital traffic. The IRPub Agreement is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

Pacific Ridge is also pleased to provide further information regarding the Capital Analytica Agreement (see news release dated September 15, 2025). Jeff French is the President of Capital Analytica and is based in British Columbia. Capital Analytica and its principals are arm's length to the Company and to the best knowledge of Pacific Ridge, Capital Analytica did not own any securities of the Company as of the date of the Agreement. The services provided by Capital Analytica will include capital markets consultation, social media consultation regarding engagement and enhancement, social sentiment reporting, social engagement reporting, dissemination of company news releases, monitoring discussion forums, and disseminating corporate videos. The Capital Analytica Agreement is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

About Pacific Ridge

A Fiore Group company, Pacific Ridge's goal is to become British Columbia's leading copper exploration company. The Kliyul copper-gold project, located in the prolific Quesnel terrane close to existing infrastructure, is the Company's flagship project. In addition to Kliyul, Pacific Ridge's project portfolio includes the RDP copper-gold project, the Chuchi copper-gold project, the Onjo copper-gold project, and the Redton copper-gold project, all located in B.C. The Company would like to acknowledge that its B.C. projects are in the traditional, ancestral and unceded territories of the Gitxsan Nation, McLeod Lake Indian Band, Nak'azdli Whut'en, Takla Nation, and Tsay Keh Dene Nation.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Blaine Monaghan"

Blaine Monaghan

President & CEO

Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd.

Investor Relations:

Tel: (604) 687-4951

Email: ...

Website:

News Sign up:

LinkedIn:

Twitter:

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information: This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, which address exploration drilling and other activities and events or developments that Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd. ("Pacific Ridge") expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Although Pacific Ridge believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include market prices, exploration successes, and continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. These statements are based on a number of assumptions including, among other things, assumptions regarding general business and economic conditions, that one of the options will be exercised, the ability of Pacific Ridge and other parties to satisfy stock exchange and other regulatory requirements in a timely manner, the availability of financing for Pacific Ridge's proposed programs on reasonable terms, and the ability of third party service providers to deliver services in a timely manner. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Pacific Ridge does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit

SOURCE: Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd.