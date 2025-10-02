'Turkish' Tastemaker In Wazwan Town

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Shadab Chashoo with his Turkish 'wall of fame'. KO Photos by Auqib Javeed.

In the heartland of Kashmiri Wazwan makers, a native is trying to create his niche as a Turkish tastemaker.

THE window that once opened into the“Venice of East” now offers a bustling sight on a bludgeoned blacktop privy to Kashmir's polemic past. But while the scene stays static, both Nallamar and its showmen have long proceeded as legends in the political amphitheater of the valley. However, the lasting signs-like a clan of classic goldsmiths-continue to make it a“Jewel Street” of Kashmir.

Watching this old-world charm enhanced by the pigeon-lofted heritage houses in his hometown, a native who recently returned with a new-age avatar gets alerted by another order at his door.

Looking at his hometown hues.

In the busy stretch of Old Srinagar, between Bohri Kadal and Saraf Kadal, Shadab Chashoo, 29, has lately established himself as a new tastemaker.

The tall and handsome man has set up his eatery in the place where the raging spark would mostly discourage many to go for branding based on a popular culture.