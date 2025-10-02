Ceramic Tiles Market Worth $227.8 Billion By 2030 At 3.0 %, Says Marketsandmarketstm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Delray Beach, FL, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --Increasing construction and renovation activities, urbanization, and consumer demand for stylish and durable building materials fuel the ceramic tiles market growth. However, the market faces restraints from fluctuating raw material prices. Opportunities exist in the rising demand for eco-friendly and innovative tile designs. The main challenges include intense competition and the need for ongoing technological advancements to meet changing consumer preferences.

Download PDF Brochure:

Browse in-depth TOC on“Ceramic Tiles Market”

240 - Market Data Tables

55 – Figures

260 - Pages

List of Key Players in Ceramic Tiles Market:

Mohawk Industries Inc. (US),Grupo Lamosa (Mexico),Pamesa Ceramica (Spain),RAK Ceramics (UAE),Siam Cement Public Company Limited (Thailand),Kajaria Ceramics (India),Ceramica Carmelo For (Brazil)

Drivers, Opportunities and Challenges in Ceramic Tiles Market:

Increasing investments in infrastructure development.Volatile raw material prices.High demand in Asia Pacific.Natural gas crisis.

Get Sample Pages:

Key Findings of the Study:

The ceramic tiles market by type is divided into porcelain and ceramic tiles. Porcelain clays are denser and less porous than ceramic clays, which makes porcelain tiles more durable and water-resistant. Due to their through-body composition, porcelain tiles are sturdy and suitable for heavy use. They also require low maintenance. In contrast, ceramic tiles are more likely to break or crack because they are made from less dense clays. The porcelain segment leads the ceramic tiles market.

The market for ceramic tiles is segmented based on application into flooring, internal walls, external walls, and others. The flooring segment is the most dominant and holds the largest market share. Floor tiles are designed to withstand the wear and tear of foot traffic and bear loads. They are thicker than wall tiles. In contrast, wall tiles primarily serve a protective function by preventing water from seeping through walls. They are non-load bearing and generally thinner. While floor tiles can be used on walls, wall tiles should not be used on floors due to their lower durability and hardness. The choice of floor tiles depends on size and durability, whereas wall tiles are more influenced by aesthetic appeal.

Get Customization on this Report:

The ceramic tiles market is divided into residential and non-residential sectors based on end-use. The residential segment holds the largest market share by value. Material choices vary greatly between commercial and residential construction. In residential projects, aesthetics and comfort are emphasized, resulting in various materials like wood, ceramic tiles, and granite. Conversely, commercial construction generally uses materials such as decorative concrete, large glass panels, and large-format tiles for their durability under heavy use.

The ceramic tiles market is regionally divided into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, the Middle East & Africa, and South America. In 2024, Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share by value. Asia Pacific is also the top consumer of ceramic tiles worldwide. The region has experienced significant growth in recent years, driven by factors such as a growing population, favorable investment policies, expanding economies, and government initiatives aimed at boosting infrastructure development.

Browse Adjacent Markets Building & Construction Market Research Reports

Related Reports:

CONTACT: About MarketsandMarketsTM MarketsandMarketsTM has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report. MarketsandMarketsTM is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe. Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStoreTM, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts. To find out more, visit TM.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Rohan Salgarkar MarketsandMarketsTM INC. 1615 South Congress Ave. Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445, USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: ... Visit Our Website: