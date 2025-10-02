Grungo Law Partners With Philadelphia Phillies To Support Camden County, New Jersey, Miracle League

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Grungo Law presents the Camden County New Jersey Miracle League with $10,000 check at Citizens Bank Park.

Cherry Hill, NJ, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grungo Law, a personal injury law firm based in South Jersey, proudly continues its commitment to giving back to the community by presenting a donation check to The Camden County New Jersey Miracle League before the Philadelphia Phillies game with the Minnesota Twins, on Friday, September 26th.

This check presentation was made possible through Grungo Law's partnership with the Philadelphia Phillies, as during every successful manager's challenge in the fan-favorite segment,“Grungo Law: What's the Call?“, a donation was made to The Camden County New Jersey Miracle League. Now, at the conclusion of the season, Grungo Law presented the total donation amount of $10,000, reflecting the cumulative impact of all the Manager's Challenges that went the Phillies' way during the season.

The Camden County New Jersey Miracle League, a South Jersey-based organization under the nonprofit, Our View, is dedicated to providing people with disabilities a chance to play America's favorite pastime – baseball! The league plays its games at Boundless Field in Cherry Hill, NJ. The league is comprised of a Spring and Fall season. Kids, teenagers, and adults are supported by local volunteers on Saturdays and Sundays, playing with people in their age group. The league, run by Arthur Aston, who serves as the General Manager of the Camden County New Jersey Miracle League, provides equipment, refreshments, and jerseys for the league players.

The initiative is part of Grungo Law's continued support for the local community organizations. To further celebrate this partnership, Grungo Law has set aside 40 accessible tickets for The Camden County NJ Miracle League to distribute to the members of the Miracle League to be present for the check presentation and game.

Grungo Law's Founder & CEO, Richard Grungo Jr., Esq., expressed pride in the moment, “At Grungo Law, giving back to our community isn't just something we do; it's part of who we are. Partnering with the Phillies and The Miracle League gives us a way to create meaningful experiences for kids and families who deserve every opportunity to play, grow, and create memories. Seeing this donation come to life on the field is a moment that truly reflects the heart of our work and the impact we hope to make in our local community.”

Art Aston, General Manager of The Camden County NJ Miracle League and Founder of the non-profit Our View, is thankful for the partnership, “Grungo Law has stepped up to the plate for people with disabilities. Their commitment to providing our organization with support and resources has a profound impact on those in our community with disabilities and their families. This experience means everything to our league, and we are thankful to Grungo Law and the Phillies for making this happen!”

Grungo Law Attorney and Director of Grungo Gives, Christine Lafferty Esq., emphasized the importance of community impact, “What makes initiatives like this so meaningful is seeing the impact we have when we bring people together. Our partnership with the Phillies and the Miracle League is more than a donation; it's about raising awareness, building connections, and creating opportunities that strengthen our community every day.”

Grungo Law is a proud partner of the Philadelphia Phillies.

ABOUT Grungo Law

Grungo Law is a premier personal injury law firm serving clients in New Jersey and Pennsylvania, representing families impacted by personal injury, catastrophic injury, nursing home abuse and neglect, dram shop liability, dog bite injuries, and workers' compensation.

Known for its client-centered approach, the firm combines the newest technology with keen advocacy and was built on the values of family, honesty, communication, commitment, continuous improvement, and community. Grungo Law offers free consultations and operates on a contingency fee basis, ensuring clients can pursue a case without the upfront costs.

The firm is led by CEO and trial expert Richard Grungo, Jr., Esq., an attorney Certified by the Supreme Court of New Jersey as a Civil Trial Attorney, a designation held by less than 2.5% of New Jersey lawyers.

For more information about Grungo Law and its services, visit grungolaw .

