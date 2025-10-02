403
Dorsey Mansion Hoard Collector Car Liquidation Auction Set By Spanky's Freedom Car Auctions
EINPresswire/ -- Spanky’s Freedom Car Auctions () announces the liquidation of the extraordinary Dorsey Mansion Hoard Collector Car Collection consisting of more than 500 assorted Antique, Classic, Muscle, Original Survivor, Projects, Rollers, Collector Cars, Trucks and Parts Vehicles of all types. The no reserve online only bidding will begin to close on Tuesday, October 14 at 10AM Central according to Spanky Assiter, president of the company.
“This collection was compiled over several decades by Sandra Henning (Sandy) and Dr. Roger Akers, D.C, Rodger passed away last September and Sandy is selling most of their collection. Which is truly one of a kind,” said Assiter. “We are have been entrusted to market and sell this one of a kind collection which includes many restoration, resto-mod and rat rod candidates; engines; parts; tractors; attachments; scooters; wheels; , hub caps; hood ornaments; body parts; bumpers and much more. This is a rare opportunity to buy that one or many vehicles or parts needed to complete or start your collection or rebuild or restoration.”
Opportunities of this magnitude to buy rare and hard to find vehicles and parts from such a diverse array of makes of vehicles that include the U.S., France, England, Germany, China, Japan and Italy do not come along very often. Plan to take advantage of this special opportunity to add to or build a dream collection of your own noted Assiter.
“Click on to bid now and remember the online only bidding will begin to close on Tuesday, October 14 @ 10 AM (Central),” said Mike Giles, auction coordinator.
The online auction’s date, address and highlights follow below noted Giles.
Date: Online only bidding will begin to close on Tuesday, October 14 @ 10 AM (Central).
Location: 2211 Chico Road Raton, New Mexico 87740
For additional location information, please call Mike Giles (806.670.6453) or Freedom Car Auctions (844.398.6630) or visit .
Location: 36° 18.332′ N, 104° 11.294′ W. Marker is near Springer, New Mexico, in Colfax County. It is on U.S. 412 at milepost 23.6, turn left (north) CR-52 12 miles when traveling east. Marker is in this post office area: Springer NM 87747, Or from Clayton, New Mexico traveling west on U.S. 412 to milepost 24.4 turn right (north) CR-52 Point of Rocks Road At the turn there is a Points of Interest rest area and roadside tables Continue 12 miles arriving at the Dorsey Mansion Ranch United States of America.
The online only auction is open to the public.
Call Mike Giles (806.670.6453) or Freedom Car Auctions (844.398.6630) or visit for more information and updates.
Spanky’s Freedom Car Auctions, based in Canyon, Texas, specializes in the sale of classic and collector cars through live and online auctions.
About Spanky’s Freedom Car Auctions
Headquarters in Canyon, Texas, Spanky’s Freedom Car Auctions came from change and the desire to see change. Not changes in what matters most like the relationships that are cultivated over years of converging at classic and collectible events but the change to see better service and create a better experience for the classic and collectible seller, buyer and spectator. Improving the Selling Experience is a goal at Freedom. Making the buying experience even more exciting and enjoyable is always on our minds along with bringing in new fans and collectors into our Freedom family. Moreover, we remain dedicated to providing unparalleled service for people who have entrusted us with their valued assets, their families and their time. That’s who Freedom Car Auctions is and who we will always strive to be. For more information about Spanky’s Freedom Car Auctions, visit or call 844.398.6630.
