Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Kazma SC At Arab Basketball Tourney Quarterfinals


2025-10-02 07:14:23
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DUBAI, Oct 2 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Kazma team have cruised into the 37th Arab Men's Basketball Championship after beating Syria's Al-Wahda 80-77 in the game held in Dubai on Thursday.
The match was balanced as the two teams interchangeably created strikes against each other, but the Kuwaiti players could squander the rivals' hopes.
The championship will run until October 6, featuring 16 Arab teams, three of them are Kuwaitis - Kuwait, Qadsia and Kazma. (end)
