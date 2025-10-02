Aphrodite Marble & Granite Trusted Leader In Natural And Engineered Stone

MENAFN - GetNews)



Aphrodite Marble & Granite Co., a family-run New Jersey stoneworks business, on Wednesday promoted its long record of craftsmanship and modern manufacturing as it seeks to expand customer choices for kitchen and bath remodels across the Jersey Shore region.

The company, which bills itself as“New Jersey's trusted leader in natural & engineered stone,” said it combines modern machinery with old-world techniques to produce finished countertops, fireplaces and custom stonework designed to last for generations. The company's Forked River headquarters and its Tinton Falls showroom serve as display and fabrication hubs for homeowners, designers and contractors.

Aphrodite Marble & Granite emphasized that it offers a broad catalogue of materials, from classic marble and granite to contemporary engineered surfaces. Customers looking for engineered stone in Wall and nearby communities can consult the company's live slab inventory or visit a showroom to select materials and finishes, the company said.

“For two generations we've helped thousands of families turn a kitchen or bath into the heart of a home,” a company statement read, noting one-day installation options, guided design support and a focus on long-term value. The firm points to a mix of fabrication technology and hand-finished detail as its selling point in a crowded market.

Aphrodite's portfolio includes custom work for kitchens, bathrooms, outdoor spaces and commercial projects, and the site highlights granite and quartz among its most popular choices. Homeowners in Middletown and surrounding towns seeking granite countertops Middletown can browse a range of colours and patterns at the company's showrooms or request an on-site consultation.

The company also promotes accessible pricing, noting new countertops start at $2,499.99 - a figure the company uses to underscore options for different budgets while preserving the look and performance expected of natural and engineered stone installations. Aphrodite said its teams walk customers through slab selection, templating and installation to reduce delays and to protect project timelines.

Industry analysts say the blending of computerized cutting and traditional finishing can give regional fabricators an edge by reducing lead times and improving fit. Customers benefit from seeing slabs in person and from the ability of a fabricator to coordinate templating, fabrication and installation under one roof, the analysts said.

Aphrodite Marble & Granite's web site and showroom materials emphasize client testimonials and a gallery of installed projects that display the company's range from high-contrast granite to subtle marbles and engineered surfaces marketed under its trade names. The company invites prospective clients to request quotes or to view its live slab inventory online before booking a consultation.

For homeowners considering a remodel, Aphrodite Stone positions itself as a local source of craft and convenience, offering both traditional granite and modern engineered surfaces. Granite countertops Middletown and engineered stone in Wall are described by the company as accessible through its showroom network and customer service channels.

About Aphrodite Marble & Granite Co.

Aphrodite Marble & Granite Co., is a name you can trust. Using the best quality materials, employing an experienced staff and devoting ourselves to your satisfaction is what has driven our longevity throughout the years and into the future.

Since 1982, we've specialized in bathroom, kitchen and custom stone work for your home or commercial needs. We serve Ocean, Monmouth and Atlantic County in New Jersey, New York City and New York State, as well as the surrounding Tri-State area.