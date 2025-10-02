New York City Foreign Investment Lawyer Natalia A. Sishodia Breaks Down Real Estate Options For Global Buyers

New York City foreign investment lawyer Natalia A. Sishodia ( ) of Sishodia PLLC is offering valuable insights for international buyers looking to purchase real estate in the city. In a recent article, Sishodia breaks down the various property types available to foreign nationals, the nuances of financing, and the legal and tax considerations that often accompany cross-border transactions.

For anyone navigating the complex world of property acquisition from abroad, a New York City foreign investment lawyer can be essential in ensuring every detail is addressed. Foreigners are not restricted in terms of property type-they can purchase condos, co-ops, townhouses, and even land. However, certain procedural obstacles may arise. Natalia A. Sishodia explains,“The NYC real estate scene has its own unique rules that can catch you by surprise, especially when it comes to things like board approvals, financing, taxes, and timing”.

The article notes that foreign nationals do not need U.S. citizenship to own property and have access to the same ownership rights as American buyers. Nonetheless, international purchasers often face additional documentation requirements, particularly when financing is involved. A New York City foreign investment lawyer like Natalia A. Sishodia is well-positioned to assist clients through the process, helping them prepare the necessary paperwork, understand tax obligations, and evaluate ownership structures.

Natalia A. Sishodia also offers guidance on the practical differences between condominiums and co-ops-two of the most common forms of residential property in New York City. While condos are typically more flexible and investor-friendly, co-ops present hurdles due to board approval processes, credit history expectations, and subletting restrictions. These distinctions can be critical for foreign buyers and are often misunderstood. A skilled New York City foreign investment lawyer helps clients evaluate which property type suits their long-term goals and lifestyle.

Financing is another area where international buyers can benefit from professional legal support. The article outlines two primary routes-U.S.-based lender financing and home-country financing-each with its own implications for taxes and transaction costs. Natalia A. Sishodia highlights the importance of evaluating all associated expenses, including the New York Mortgage Recording Tax, which applies when a mortgage is recorded in the state. Depending on the property value and mortgage amount, this tax can significantly affect the final cost of the transaction.

Foreign investors must also prepare for the standard closing costs associated with any real estate deal in New York, such as title insurance, attorney fees, and transfer taxes. Fortunately, there are no additional penalties or taxes specifically targeting non-U.S. citizens.“You are not singled out,” the article clarifies.“Foreign buyers pay the same taxes and fees as local buyers”. Understanding this baseline helps ease concerns and allows buyers to focus on strategic decisions, such as whether to purchase property individually, through a trust, or via an LLC.

Natalia A. Sishodia's work goes beyond transactions. Her experience spans high-end real estate, business law, estate planning, and taxation. She frequently assists clients from countries such as Canada, the UK, India, South Korea, France, and the UAE, many of whom are drawn to New York's dynamic property market. Her knowledge of multijurisdictional planning and cross-border asset structuring makes her a strong legal ally for international investors seeking a foothold in NYC real estate.

Buying property in another country can be daunting. But with thoughtful planning and guidance from a trusted New York City foreign investment lawyer, foreign nationals can navigate the process with confidence. Natalia A. Sishodia emphasizes that“a little guidance goes a long way”-and with the right support, foreign buyers can not only meet regulatory requirements but also make informed decisions that align with their financial and lifestyle objectives.

Whether the goal is a vacation home, rental property, or a long-term investment, foreign buyers are encouraged to work with a real estate lawyer who understands both local law and international concerns. The process doesn't need to be overwhelming when handled with care and precision.

Sishodia PLLC remains committed to helping international clients take strategic steps toward owning property in one of the world's most competitive real estate markets. The firm offers tailored support in comparing property options, securing financing, and managing U.S. tax implications.

Those interested in learning more are encouraged to connect with Natalia A. Sishodia and the legal team at Sishodia PLLC for personalized guidance and a comprehensive review of their property goals.

