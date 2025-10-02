Online Search Behavior Has Changed: AI Becomes The New Consumer Advisor

MENAFN - GetNews) The days of asking a neighbor or the local shop expert for advice on your next washing machine or coffee maker may be numbered. Increasingly, consumers are turning to artificial intelligence (AI) for guidance when shopping online.

A new survey from the Danish Chamber of Commerce shows that four in ten Danes already use AI tools such as ChatGPT in their shopping process. Among younger consumers, the figure is even higher – more than half.

“The conversation you used to have with your local expert is now one many people have with tools like ChatGPT,” says digital advisor and YouTube host Jacob Blæsbjerg, who has been closely following the trend.

Blæsbjerg, who runs The Morning Show on YouTube, advises on online communication, digital strategy, and online sales. He sees the rise of AI as a natural extension of the digital customer journey:

“The more you use the tool, the smarter it gets about your preferences. Some people like visual language, while others just want hard facts – and the AI will learn that over time,” he explains.

From Google to Dialogue

Where consumers once typed keywords into Google and clicked through a series of links, today they can ask broad, conversational questions to AI tools. That shift is changing online search behavior fundamentally.

Carsten Rose Lundberg, Director of Digital Commerce at the Danish Chamber of Commerce, calls it a breakthrough:“You can ask very broad questions where you previously had to break things down into smaller searches. It's much easier and faster when you can use everyday language and still get a fairly comprehensive answer,” he says. According to Sn Medier.

According to the survey, the most common uses of AI in shopping are gaining product knowledge, finding suppliers, and comparing prices. Ninety percent of users report receiving relevant answers when consulting AI.

Practical Advice for Shoppers

But to get the full benefit, consumers need to learn how to use the tools correctly.

“If you've just been looking for a new bicycle and then want to search for a washing machine, you should start a new thread. Otherwise, the AI may mix the products together. That way, you'll get the most accurate results,” advises Jacob Blæsbjerg.

He also stresses the importance of carefully crafting your“prompt” – the instruction or question you give the AI.

“Through a precise dialogue with the AI, you can clarify your needs and specific preferences. The sharper your prompt, the better the answer you'll receive,” he says.

Still, Blæsbjerg warns that AI is not infallible:“AI can hallucinate – it may deliver an answer that sounds convincing but isn't correct. If the issue is critical, it's always wise to double-check,” he notes.

Balancing Skepticism and Trust

Despite growing adoption, the survey shows that many Danes remain cautious about letting AI make purchase recommendations. But trust grows with use.

“As long as you maintain healthy skepticism, apply source criticism, and double-check when necessary, you can absolutely benefit from using AI,” says Carsten Rose Lundberg. According to Sn Medier.

The Future Shopping Journey

For Jacob Blæsbjerg, there is little doubt that AI will become a permanent fixture in the shopping journey.

“We're only at the beginning. Just as we once learned how to Google, we're now learning how to communicate with AI. This will reshape both consumer expectations and how businesses engage with their customers,” he says.

He believes that companies who understand how to integrate AI – both as a customer service tool and as a guide in the decision-making process – will have a strong advantage in the future.

“It's not about replacing humans, but about creating smarter processes. When consumers feel understood, they're more likely to buy – and AI can make that difference,” says Blæsbjerg.

From Skepticism to Everyday Use

The story of AI in online shopping is not just technological; it is also about trust and habits.

When e-commerce first emerged in the 2000s, many consumers were skeptical about entering their credit card details online. Today, online payment is second nature. Experts predict that AI will undergo a similar journey – initial skepticism followed by broad acceptance and everyday use.

The Danish Chamber of Commerce expects the number of consumers using AI in shopping to increase significantly in the coming years.

And if Jacob Blæsbjerg is right, it won't be long before AI is simply seen as a natural part of the process:

“AI becomes your digital conversation partner – your new online expert. This isn't the future. It's the present,” he says.