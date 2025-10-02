Posthumous Doctor Of Humane Letters Awarded To Jalon Nelson For Leadership, Service, And Legacy Of Eternal Impact

Laguna Hills, CA - October 2, 2025 - At the Dream Big Dreams Day celebration, Jalon Nelson, the beloved son of Ambassador Dr. Coach Tasha Mac , was posthumously conferred with the Doctor of Humane Letters (DHL) by Amb. Dr. Eric J. Zuley, DHS (eZWay Network) and Dr. Stan DeKoven, Chancellor of Vision International University.

Jalon, remembered as the firstborn legacy builder with eternal impact, embodied a heart for service, a natural gift for leadership, and a vision that continues to inspire change.

From a young age, Jalon carried an entrepreneurial spirit through Joined Together Resources (JTR), where he worked alongside his parents managing rental properties and investments with the dream of creating sustainable systems for youth and families. His passion for sports ran deep-he played football through junior high, inspired by his cousins, NFL players Nicholas“Nick” and Bradley“Brad” Chubb, and attended the first Mo Hall Football and Cheer Camp at The Ohio State University. Later, he and his mother co-founded the boys-2-Young Men (b2YM) Sports and Leadership Program, later renamed Respect Us, to build character, discipline, and vision in young men. Together, they dreamed of showing the world how the“impossible” could become“I Am Possible.”

In 2019, Jalon's life was tragically cut short, exposing systemic failures within the Columbus Police Department. Though a Crime Stoppers reward was posted in his name-proof he was a victim, not a suspect-the investigation was marred by mishandled evidence, misleading narratives, and a lack of accountability. To this day, the case remains unsolved.

At his homegoing, Jalon was honored with Resolutions of Recognition from pastors, spiritual leaders, and community programs. His life continues to call us to lead with ethics, uplift youth, and confront injustice with courage.

“You did not support me enough in my Dreams,” Jalon once told his mother-a reminder for us all to listen to our youth and keep their visions alive.

This Doctor of Humane Letters posthumously affirms his innocence, honors his truth, and ensures his legacy endures. His story compels us to transform systems, carry the torch for youth, and build a future where leaders choose integrity over indifference and love over self-interest.

