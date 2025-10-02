Coach Tasha Mac Receives Congressional Golden Hero Ambassador Award For Leadership, Service, And Social Impact

Laguna Hills, CA - October 2, 2025 - At the Golden Gala Congressional Award Luncheon held at the VOCO Hotel in Laguna Hills, CA, during Dream Big Dreams World Day, Ambassador Dr. Coach Tasha Mac was honored with the Golden Hero Ambassador Award.

This prestigious recognition, presented by Amb. Dr. Eric J. Zuley, DHS, Omar Periu, and Dr. Dântê Sears on behalf of United States Congress Rep. Mike Levin, celebrates extraordinary individuals who embody the spirit of leadership, service, and positive impact.

Rep. Mike Levin commended her contributions, stating:“Thank you for using your platforms, talents, and influence to uplift others, advance peace, and create meaningful change in the world.”

The ceremonial luncheon was sponsored by the eZWay Awards Golden Gala and Langers Juice, bringing together legendary icons and proud #eZWayFamily members including Actor Bill Duke, Omar Periu, Kate Linder, Macneal“Big Papa” Bruny, Eddie Barber, Henry Tillman, and many others.

For Coach Tasha Mac, this recognition represents more than a personal milestone - it is a celebration of the lives, communities, and legacies she continues to impact through her global platform Circles of Synergy and the men's movement Kingsman R.E.I.G.N. Her work empowers leaders, uplifts youth, and builds sustainable systems of equity and transformation.

Coach Tasha Mac shared:“Turn your pain into power, your story into strategy, and your purpose into legacy - because you weren't just called to survive... you were crowned to reign. Game ON!”

Her Golden Hero Ambassador Award affirms her mission to transform adversity into legacy and stands as a reminder that true leadership is measured not only in titles but in service, courage, and the lives touched along the way.

