Stadiumred Group Acquires Influencer Marketing Agency Mediakix

Stadiumred Group, a collective of specialist marketing and creative agencies, has announced the acquisition of Mediakix, a leading influencer marketing agency based in Los Angeles, US. The acquisition, completed in in March of 2020 for an undisclosed amount, marks Stadiumred's fifth acquisition in just two years as the company continues to strategically expand its portfolio of agencies.

The addition of Mediakix enhances Stadiumred's capabilities in influencer marketing, one of the fastest-growing areas in digital advertising. The move is part of a broader strategy to create a multi-disciplinary collective of agencies that can meet the diverse needs of today's clients in an increasingly complex marketing landscape. Stadiumred Group also confirmed plans to pursue additional acquisitions by the end of 2020 to further strengthen its offerings.

Founded in 2011, Mediakix launched as the first-ever influencer marketing agency and has built a strong reputation for helping brands connect with target consumers through social media, content creators, and influencer partnerships. Over the years, the agency has delivered measurable success for major clients including Blue Apron, Bumble, Castrol, David Yurman, Dollar Shave Club, Exxon Mobile, Fairmont Hotels, Facebook, Nike, Sony Pictures, and Uber,, driving meaningful brand lift, awareness, and social sharing.

For Stadiumred Group, the acquisition represents a natural extension of its existing services. With Mediakix now part of the collective, Stadiumred clients will gain access to in-depth research, influencer expertise, and campaign strategies tailored to maximize engagement across multiple platforms.

Stadiumred Group's collective already includes a variety of specialist agencies such as Creative Riff, Gyrosity Projects, MagicBullet Media, and SevenBlue, each bringing unique expertise to the table. With Mediakix joining the group, clients can expect a stronger blend of creative content, influencer strategy, and data-driven execution, making the collective even more competitive in a rapidly evolving industry.

The acquisition also highlights the growing importance of influencer marketing in brand strategy. As audiences continue to shift toward digital platforms, authentic creator-driven content has become an essential driver of consumer engagement. Mediakix's proven ability to identify, collaborate with, and manage top-tier influencers will now be available as part of Stadiumred's end-to-end marketing solutions.

Looking ahead, Stadiumred Group remains committed to broadening its collective of agencies and offering clients a one-stop solution for modern marketing. With Mediakix on board, the company is better positioned to meet rising demand for influencer marketing, creative content, and multi-channel campaigns that resonate with audiences worldwide.

About Mediakix

Founded in 2011, Mediakix is a Los Angeles–based influencer marketing agency that partners with leading brands to develop innovative campaigns across social platforms. The agency has worked with brands including Bumble, Facebook, Nike, Sony Pictures, and Uber, driving measurable results through authentic and creative influencer partnerships. Learn more at .

About Stadiumred Group

Stadiumred Group is a collective of award-winning marketing, content, and creative agencies based in New York. The group partners with global brands including ABC-Disney, PepsiCo, and Sony Pictures to deliver multi-channel campaigns that combine strategy, creativity, and innovation. Its agencies include Creative Riff, Gyrosity Projects, MagicBullet Media, SevenBlue, and now Mediakix.