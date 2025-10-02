Quikr AI, a leading AI SEO optimization company headquartered in Dublin, OH provides SEO Optimization Services, today unveiled its 90-Day AI SEO Growth Guarantee Program. Eligible businesses with established WordPress websites and domains at least six months old can achieve measurable SEO growth within three months-backed by Quikr AI's AI-powered optimization system. Terms & Conditions apply.

AI SEO Growth in 90 Days

The program focuses exclusively on WordPress websites with aged domains, ensuring a strong foundation for optimization. Businesses across Columbus and Cleveland can now rely on Quikr AI's proven system to accelerate rankings, boost traffic, and generate more qualified leads.

“AI has transformed the future of search,” said a Quikr AI spokesperson.“Our 90-day growth guarantee reflects our ability to combine machine learning, automation, and data-driven SEO strategies. Companies in Ohio's competitive markets, including Columbus and Cleveland, can now trust Quikr AI to deliver results faster than traditional agencies.”

Proven Case Studies | Real Results Delivered

Quikr AI's guarantee is backed by verified client results that showcase the impact of AI-driven SEO optimization and conversion-focused strategies.

One of Our Client Got Amazing Results - From Struggling to Scaling

Quikr AI partnered with a leading appliance repair company to redesign their digital strategy from the ground up.



Google Ads Overhaul: Eliminated wasted spend, optimized for high-intent searches, and boosted CTR by 80%+.

SEO Gains: Achieved 93% more organic clicks and 107% more impressions. Conversion Funnel Revamp: Optimized landing pages and user flow, driving a 181.9% increase in conversions.

This campaign demonstrated how integrated AI SEO + paid ad optimization can transform digital performance.

Local SEO Growth for Hair Braiding Business

With Quikr AI, a hair braiding business converted its Google Business Profile into a steady source of local leads



+222% increase in phone calls directly from GBP.

+50% more website clicks from local search. +88% peak growth in profile interactions, sustained at +44% months later.

By focusing on local SEO, entity optimization, and AI-powered GBP enhancements, Quikr AI delivered lead generation without any ad spend.

Service Areas

Quikr AI's AI SEO Optimization Program is available in:



Columbus, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Nationwide U.S. consulting for businesses meeting program eligibility

This expansion positions Quikr AI as a trusted AI SEO company in Cleveland , Ohio most competitive markets.

Why Businesses Choose Quikr AI



AI SEO Optimization – Machine learning algorithms to accelerate Google rankings.

WordPress SEO Services – Tailored campaigns for the most common CMS.

Local SEO & Entity SEO – Driving calls, clicks, and real-world traffic. Full Digital Strategy – Web development, social media management, paid advertising, and CRM solutions.

Proof We Don't Just Talk Big - We Deliver at Scale:



4.9+ Average Rating from verified client reviews

1,200+ Happy Clients across 20+ industries

$5M+ Annual Ad Spend managed with precision

50+ In-House Experts, all under one roof Ranked #1 in AI-Driven Marketing Execution

Program Eligibility - Limited But Powerful

Every business qualifies that meets a few simple requirements, and that's exactly what makes this program so effective. To unlock 90-Day SEO Growth with Quikr AI, here's what you need:

WordPress Website Ready: our AI SEO optimization integrates seamlessly with WordPress, the world's most powerful CMS.

Domain Authority Foundation: your domain must be at least 6 months old, providing Google with the trust signals needed to amplify results.

Committed to Growth: you're serious about ranking higher, driving more traffic, and scaling visibility.

Open to AI-Powered SEO: you're ready to move beyond outdated tactics and leverage machine learning + semantic SEO for real results.

Terms & Conditions Apply: transparent rules ensure fairness, consistency, and sustainable success.

Why join now?

This program is exclusive and designed for businesses that want to dominate search in Columbus, Cleveland, and across the entire United States. Spots are intentionally limited so every client receives the full power of Quikr AI's AI-driven optimization.

Ready to see measurable SEO growth in just 90 days?Book your free consultation today at Quikr Ai and secure your spot.

About Quikr AI

Founded in 2023, Quikr AI is a U.S.-based AI SEO optimization company specializing in AI-driven SEO, web development, social media marketing, CRM development, and paid ad management. With headquarters in Dublin, OH and service areas across Buffalo, NYC, Cleveland, and Columbus, Quikr AI combines artificial intelligence, automation, and data-backed strategies to deliver measurable business growth.