Divorcego Offers Affordable Flat-Rate Separation Agreements In Ontario

DivorceGo, a trusted family law firm serving Toronto and Mississauga, is making separation agreements more accessible by offering flat-rate pricing for couples seeking clarity and fairness during separation. With a focus on affordability, transparency, and efficiency, DivorceGo provides clients with peace of mind during one of life's most challenging transitions.

Affordable Options for Couples in Transition

Separation agreements are a crucial step for spouses who wish to settle issues of property, support, or parenting without costly and time-consuming litigation. DivorceGo simplifies this process by offering a Simple Separation Agreement in Ontario at a flat rate of $500 . This package covers consultation, drafting, and execution of the agreement, ensuring clients receive a legally sound document without hidden costs.







For clients who also file for a divorce through DivorceGo's simple divorce service , the cost is further reduced to $300 , creating one of the most affordable options available in the province. This discount allows clients to combine services, saving both time and money while ensuring legal compliance.

Options for Complex Matters

Not all separations are straightforward. For couples dealing with property division, child custody, or spousal support, DivorceGo offers a Complete Separation Agreement tailored to individual needs. Pricing is determined based on the complexity of the terms, allowing clients to receive customized legal support without overpaying for unnecessary services.

“Every family situation is unique,” said a spokesperson for DivorceGo.“We believe that clients deserve fair pricing and practical solutions. That's why we've designed packages that fit both simple and more complicated cases, ensuring everyone can access professional family law support.”

What's Included

The Simple Separation Agreement package includes:



Consultation with a licensed Ontario lawyer

Drafting of complete waivers

Preparation of a clear, enforceable document Notarization and assistance with filing when connected to a divorce

This option is designed for couples who are in agreement and do not require financial disclosure or negotiation. For those who do, DivorceGo's comprehensive services ensure that complex financial and parenting issues are addressed properly.

Benefits of a Separation Agreement

A well-drafted agreement reduces conflict, prevents costly disputes, and provides security for both parties. It allows separating spouses to resolve matters privately and efficiently, avoiding the uncertainty of court orders. With DivorceGo's affordable packages, couples can move forward with confidence, knowing their rights and obligations are clearly outlined.

“Separation agreements are not just legal documents-they're peace-of-mind documents,” the spokesperson added.“Our clients know exactly what to expect, both in the process and in cost, so they can focus on moving forward with their lives.”

Timely Service and Client Support

DivorceGo is committed to providing fast and reliable service. Once a client completes the intake questionnaire, a draft agreement is typically prepared within one week. This quick turnaround ensures that clients can finalize their separation efficiently and begin the next chapter of their lives without unnecessary delays.

The firm also offers a free consultation to help clients explore their options and understand the process before committing to services.

About DivorceGo

DivorceGo is operated by Bluetown Law, a Toronto-based family law firm dedicated to helping clients navigate divorce and separation with dignity and clarity. The firm provides a wide range of legal services, including separation agreements in Ontario , simple divorces, uncontested divorces, and family mediation. With offices conveniently located in Toronto and Mississauga, DivorceGo is known for its transparent pricing, client-focused service, and experienced legal team.