SMARTCOBY ULTRA SLIM 3K: Ultra-Thin 4.98Mm Design With Apple-Trusted ATL Battery Cells For Safer Power

""The SMARTCOBY ULTRA SLIM 3K, the world's thinnest 4.98mm power bank, crafted with a stainless-steel body and powered by ATL battery cells trusted by Apple.""CIO Inc. announces the launch of the SMARTCOBY ULTRA SLIM 3K, the world's thinnest 4.98mm mobile power bank. Featuring premium ATL battery cells trusted by Apple, a reinforced stainless-steel frame, and Apple-certified Find My integration, it delivers unmatched safety, convenience, and portability. With MagSafe compatibility and USB-C fast charging, it redefines what a power bank can be-ultra-thin, ultra-strong, and always reliable.

Osaka, Japan - Oct 3, 2025 - CIO Inc. today announced the launch of the SMARTCOBY ULTRA SLIM 3K , a groundbreaking mobile power bank that merges unprecedented thinness with uncompromising safety. Measuring just 4.98mm thick and weighing only 82g, it is slimmer than a smartphone-yet powered by premium ATL battery cells, the same trusted manufacturer behind Apple's devices.



















Every element of the SMARTCOBY ULTRA SLIM 3K was engineered with precision. At just 4.98mm thin , it achieves an astonishing level of slimness that redefines what a power bank can be. Its stainless-steel exterior frame provides unmatched strength and rigidity, while the internal ATL battery cells feature an industry-leading swelling coefficient of just 1.04%, enabling a slimmer, safer design without sacrificing reliability.













From the 0.3mm stainless-steel frame to the 3.0mm ATL cell pack and the 0.6mm polycarbonate with liquid silicone coating , every component has been optimized for minimal thickness. Every fraction of a millimeter was carefully considered - not a single 0.1mm wasted. This engineering approach enabled the product's remarkable 4.98mm profile, proving that safety and durability need not be compromised for slimness.













The SMARTCOBY ULTRA SLIM 3K slips easily into a wallet, pocket, or planner, offering a discreet yet reliable source of power for daily life. So slim, it feels invisible-yet powerful when you need it most. With USB-C fast charging up to 10W, it ensures peace of mind whether at home, commuting, or traveling abroad.













MagSafe support allows you to simply snap the power bank to the back of your iPhone for seamless wireless charging. No cables, no hassle-just instant power with a click.













Built-in Find My keeps your SMARTCOBY ULTRA SLIM 3K within reach at all times. Never lose your power bank again. Whether it's slipped into a bag, left in the car, or tucked under a pillow, you can locate it from your iPhone, receive alerts, and even play a sound to find it-just like with AirTag.













With a capacity of 3,000mAh, the SMARTCOBY ULTRA SLIM 3K provides a 40–60% recharge for iPhone 15/16-striking the perfect balance between portability and practicality. Pass-through charging further enhances convenience, allowing both the phone and power bank to charge simultaneously.













“Portable batteries have long been viewed as bulky, emergency-only tools,” said the company spokesperson.“With the SMARTCOBY ULTRA SLIM 3K, we wanted to redefine that perception. This is not just a backup-it's a daily partner, blending cutting-edge engineering, everyday usability, and elegant design.”















Ultra-slim 4.98mm body - thinner than a smartphone

Apple-trusted ATL battery cells with industry-leading safety

Stainless steel exterior for durability and premium finish

Liquid silicone adhesion surface to protect smartphones

MagSafe compatibility and Find My integration 3000mAh capacity with USB-C fast charging and pass-through support









The SMARTCOBY ULTRA SLIM 3K will be available in Black or Silver, with options to purchase single units or two-piece sets.

