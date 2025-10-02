Faith And Fatherhood Don Lueke's Newly Released Book Shares A Father's Journey Of Resilience And Hope

MENAFN - GetNews)Former youth coach and community leader Don Lueke has now released his book, The Best Is Yet to Come: A Father's Promise to His Children. This new book is a highly valuable, intergenerational guide for creating a life of purpose, faith, and fulfillment rooted in solid family values. Based on decades of journaling and inner reflection, this is a deeply personal memoir that shares essential lessons on love, loss, struggle, and perseverance.







The Best Is Yet to Come is more than just a memoir; it is an eye-opening yet heartfelt look into the strength of family relationships and the hope that can be found even after immense loss. With openness and vulnerability, a loving father offers a glimpse into his family's journey, weaving together family traditions and faith while also sharing important lessons passed down across generations. Having tragically lost their daughter Becca at a young age, the Lueke family persevered together, leaning on their faith and values to turn personal tragedy into a testament to intentional living and family strength. In addition to reflections from his daughters, the book also shares the deeply moving speeches Don Lueke wrote for each of his daughters' weddings. Channeling the family's grief into a living legacy that honors Becca, each chapter of the book reveals how values such as intentionality, abundance, significance, and providence can create a solid foundation that remains strong through life's most significant challenges.

Don Lueke is a Certified Financial Planner who has helped countless families build a legacy that goes beyond financial security. As a father of seven, a proud grandfather, and a passionate community leader, he has dedicated his life to education, service, and philanthropy. From coaching youth sports to mentoring young leaders, his life's work revolves around showing up for others and reshaping lives, even in the smallest of ways. Throughout the years, journaling and coaching have given him a unique perspective on life, strengthening his passion for faith and family.

Don's new book is both a heartfelt memoir and an inspiring guide for families everywhere. From his father-of-the-bride speeches to his reflections on navigating life's biggest challenges, the book is an invitation for readers to shed their pain and witness how love, faith, and resilience can transform their lives for the better. Don Lueke is available for interviews.

The Best Is Yet to Come: A Father's Promise to His Children is now available on Amazon.

Book Preview:

About Don Lueke: