'Chainshift' Positions Itself As Pioneer In AI-Driven Brand Visibility Market

As AI-powered search engines like ChatGPT, Gemini, and Perplexity reshape how people discover, compare, and purchase products, traditional SEO tactics are no longer enough. In this new environment, Answer & Generative Engine Optimization (AIEO) has emerged as a critical discipline-where visibility within AI-generated answers is becoming the new measure of marketing success.

ChainShift, a Seoul-based SaaS startup founded in 2025, is spearheading this shift. The company has developed a pioneering platform that enables enterprises to track and optimize their brand's presence across generative AI outputs, from product recommendations to conversational shopping environments.“Just as SEO defined the web era, AIEO is defining the AI era,” said Amy Han, CEO and co-founder of ChainShift.

Originally, Search Engine Optimization (SEO) relied on keywords and backlinks to drive visibility. As generative AI tools advanced, this gave rise to Answer & Generative Engine Optimization (AIEO)-also referred to as AEO or GEO-which encompasses both answer generation and AI-native shopping experiences. Tech giants are already responding: Google has launched its AI shopping agent protocol (AP2), while OpenAI introduced its Assistant Commerce Protocol (ACP), both signaling a pivot toward conversational commerce.

For consumers, AI is no longer just about search-it is about guidance and trust in purchasing decisions. Instead of navigating dozens of e-commerce sites, people increasingly rely on AI-generated answers for everything from tech reviews to recommendations. For brands, the implication is clear: if your product isn't mentioned accurately and authoritatively, you are excluded from the conversation.

ChainShift's platform provides a unique solution. By deploying large-scale AI agents that simulate real user queries, it allows brands to see how often-and in what context-they appear in generative outputs. Unlike traditional SEO tools that depend on API data and keyword rankings, ChainShift focuses on the actual content produced by AI engines, including conversational shopping queries, AI-generated articles, and recommendation threads.

With citation metrics, competitive benchmarking, and AI-optimized content recommendations, ChainShift equips marketing teams with actionable insights to strengthen visibility and trustworthiness in AI-driven environments. While many Korean firms offer people-driven AIEO consulting, ChainShift distinguishes itself as the country's only scalable, real-time, platform-based solution. Backed by Antler Korea Cohort 6 and certified as a venture startup by the Korean government, it has already partnered with leading Asian enterprises in beauty, consumer goods, and electronics, as well as a global consulting firm.

The company recently completed its first international proof-of-concept (PoC) in the U.K., analyzing how generative engines cite local brands across industries. With expansion plans for the Asia-Pacific region and the United States, ChainShift is positioning itself as a cornerstone of brand strategy in the AI era.“Whether someone is searching, comparing, or shopping-AI is now part of the journey,” Han added.“Our mission is to ensure brands are not just part of the conversation, but trusted leaders within it.”