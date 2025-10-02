Readers' Favorite announces the review of the Children - Picture Book book "Are You Bored?" by Monika Marzec, currently available at .

"Reviewed By Marie-Hélène Fasquel for Readers' Favorite

Are You Bored? is a joyful, clever, and beautifully illustrated book that I wholeheartedly recommend to parents, grandparents, and educators alike. If I were teaching younger children (mine are senior high school students), it would find a place of honor in my classroom library. In the meantime, I look forward to sharing a French translation with my grandsons (they will look at the illustrations, and I will translate orally). It's a wonderful reminder that with a little imagination, even boredom can lead us to the most marvellous discoveries.

Are You Bored? by Monika Marzec is one of the loveliest children's books I have read on the theme of boredom. The illustrations are delightful: lively, expressive, and so full of movement that you half expect the characters to leap off the page. The text itself is a little gem: it never dwells on the negative aspect of boredom. On the contrary, it examines this with humor and lightness. I particularly appreciated how the book identifies the three main groups of reasons why a teenager or youngster might feel bored and then playfully explores a series of ideas to remedy the situation. Each suggestion is dismissed in turn, always with a witty remark or a clever pun. The humor is perfectly pitched, and makes this an entertaining read for both children and the adults reading with them. And then comes the final suggestion: the one that truly matters. It's the one closest to my heart as both a teacher and an author. The answer to boredom? Reading books, of course! How could I not fall in love with a story that celebrates the infinite worlds opened by reading?"

