Readers' Favorite announces the review of the Young Adult - Thriller book "The Eighth Dimension" by Lorilyn Roberts, currently available at .

Readers' Favorite is one of the largest book review and award contest sites on the Internet. They have earned the respect of renowned publishers like Random House, Simon & Schuster, and Harper Collins, and have received the "Best Websites for Authors" and "Honoring Excellence" awards from the Association of Independent Authors. They are also fully accredited by the BBB (A+ rating), which is a rarity among Book Review and Book Award Contest companies.

"Reviewed By Essien Asian for Readers' Favorite

Between ensuring her mother's late-night sleepwalking episodes don't end in tragedy and deciding whether she likes her colleague Judd enough to date him, Chumana Ironvein's days are hectic. It doesn't help that she lacks her father's support, as he has been absent since her parents' divorce. With all these issues on her mind, Chumana gradually starts to believe that if a higher power is controlling her life, it doesn't wish her well. Everything changes the day she receives a mysterious package with cryptic instructions on how to handle its contents. Though she has doubts, succeeding in this complex task offers her a chance to reconnect with her father. Nothing prepares her for the thrilling adventure that follows in Lorilyn Roberts's The Eighth Dimension: Frequency.

In The Eighth Dimension: Frequency, Lorilyn Roberts explores the origins of humanity as documented by supporters of science and Christianity. The principal character's origin story unfolds gradually as Roberts skillfully immerses readers in Chumana's daily struggles with her mother, complemented by her carefully considered decisions about her relationship with Judd. Throughout, the author highlights her flaws and creates a relatable context for readers to understand why she feels abandoned by God. Roberts balances a scientific perspective with a religious perspective focused on Chumana's moments of introspection and her entertaining Bible study sessions with friends. Their dialogue prompts thought-provoking conversations about the existence of supreme beings, which will intrigue Christian fiction fans. The relaxed narrative style seamlessly links Chumana's domestic struggles and extraterrestrial adventures through well-placed clues and a steady pace. This uniquely engaging novel will also appeal to science fiction lovers."

You can learn more about Lorilyn Roberts and "The Eighth Dimension" at where you can read reviews and the author's biography, as well as connect with the author directly or through their website and social media pages.