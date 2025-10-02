Author's New Book“Balance, Walking, And Fall Prevention” Receives A Warm Literary Welcome

Readers' Favorite announces the review of the Non-Fiction - Health - Fitness book "Balance, Walking, and Fall Prevention" by Tracy L Markley, currently available at .

Reviewed By Jamie Michele for Readers' Favorite

Balance, Walking, and Fall Prevention: A Fitness Trainer's Guide for Seniors and Pre-Seniors by Tracy L. Markley presents a framework for maintaining safe mobility by explaining how the body's muscles and movements work together to support walking and balance. She describes how weakness or incorrect posture can increase fall risk and how functional movements, when practiced consistently, strengthen the body and reinforce neural pathways needed for coordination. Markley points out that safe movement is influenced by everyday factors such as the way people rise from chairs, the surfaces they walk on, and their sensory and hydration status. She outlines progressive training methods that combine standing, walking, and balance exercises, showing how tailored approaches can restore strength, stability, and confidence while lowering the likelihood of falls in daily life.

Balance, Walking, and Fall Prevention by Tracy L. Markley is a really practical book. The author does an excellent job of giving readers a comprehensive scope of moving more safely and effectively. Markley is clearly an expert in her field and, as a direct result, her guidance feels both trustworthy and approachable as she combines scientific understanding and straightforward instruction. Her explanations and writing style are conversational, and she creates a sense of reassurance by giving readers tools that are realistic and useful. The implementation and use of a BOSU® ball was the standout tip for me, and I actually ordered one in the middle of reading this book! It took some time getting used to it, but there's no question that my ankles are more stable, and my core continues to get stronger. Overall, this is an excellent resource. Very highly recommended."

