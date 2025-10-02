Dr Jim Bostic Empowers Readers Through Daily Words Of Encouragement

For those facing life's challenges, Daily Words of Encouragement To Live By: You Can Live Again Volume II by Dr. Jim Bostic remains a trusted source of strength and motivation. Written to reach people who feel depressed, overwhelmed, hopeless, or defeated, this volume offers daily reminders that life can begin anew with faith, courage, and perseverance.







Dr. Bostic, a Yonkers native, former NBA player with the Kansas City Kings and Detroit Pistons, and celebrated coach inducted into multiple Sports Halls of Fame, draws on his diverse life experiences to speak directly to the heart. His words help readers confront struggles with conviction, equipping them to face challenges with resilience and hope.

As Founder and Senior Pastor of New Beginnings International House of Worship and longtime Executive Director of the Nepperhan Community Center, Dr. Bostic has devoted his life to empowering youth, supporting families, and creating programs that address education, mentorship, and violence prevention. His vision led to the creation of Yonkers Midnight Basketball, along with initiatives that continue to transform his community.

A recipient of numerous humanitarian and community service awards, Dr. Bostic is recognized both nationally and locally for his dedication to service. He and his wife, Pearlie, are proud parents and grandparents, and together they have built a legacy centered on faith, family, and community empowerment.

Daily Words of Encouragement To Live By: You Can Live Again Volume II, along with his previous works, Daily Words of Encouragement to Live By and You Can Live Again Volume I, continues to encourage readers to rise above life's obstacles and rediscover purpose.

The book is available for purchase on Amazon and other online retailers. For more information on Dr. Jim Bostic's work, visit







