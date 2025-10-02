Divorce Law Soren Law Group Strengthens Its Position As Staten Island's Leading Family Law Firm

MENAFN - GetNews)



"At Divorce Law – Soren Law Group, we believe every person deserves a voice during life's most challenging transitions - and we are unwavering in our commitment to represent them with compassion, clarity, and strength."Divorce Law – Soren Law Group, a premier family law firm in Staten Island, reaffirms its dedication to compassionate, expert legal representation. With over 20 years of experience, the firm helps clients with divorce, child custody, support, mediation, and other family matters. Known for personalized strategy, transparency, and deep local court expertise, Divorce Law – Soren Law Group continues to protect clients' rights and guide families through life's most difficult transitions.

Staten Island, NY - October 2, 2025 - Divorce Law – Soren Law Group , a distinguished Staten Island–based family law firm, proudly reaffirms its mission of compassionate, expert legal representation in divorce and related family law matters. With more than two decades of dedication to clients across Staten Island, Brooklyn, and Manhattan, the firm continues to serve as a trusted advocate for individuals and families navigating emotionally challenging transitions.

Founded in 1999, Divorce Law – Soren Law Group has built its reputation on three pillars: personalized attention, legal acumen, and integrity. The firm specializes in a wide range of family law services, including divorce, child custody, child support, child support modifications, visitation, collaborative law, legal separation, paternity, relocation, and pre- and post-nuptial agreements.

“Divorce is never easy, but with the right legal team on your side, you can navigate the process with confidence,” states the firm's messaging. The firm's approach is rooted in empowering clients through clear communication, strategic planning, and emotional support, whether the matter is settled through mediation or litigated in court.

A Client-Centered Approach

Unlike law firms that rush clients through processes, Divorce Law – Soren Law Group emphasizes building strong client–attorney relationships. The attorneys take time to listen attentively to each client's unique goals and concerns, then tailor legal strategies accordingly. Their services focus on minimizing stress and conflict while protecting clients' rights, financial interests, and relationships with children.

The firm also offers mediation and collaborative law as a means of resolving matters amicably when appropriate, helping clients avoid costlier, protracted litigation. Yet the team is equally prepared to advocate fiercely in court when needed.

Transparency is another cornerstone of the practice. The attorneys provide clear explanations of potential costs, timelines, and outcomes, demystifying a process often clouded by legal jargon and uncertainty.

Recognitions & Track Record

Over the years, the firm's attorneys have earned multiple awards and industry recognition for excellence in family law practice. Their extensive track record includes successful settlements, favorable judgments, and client testimonials attesting to professionalism, dedication, and empathy.

Many cases handled by the firm are resolved outside of court, which often saves clients time, money, and emotional toll. Still, the attorneys remain ever-ready to present a compelling case in court when necessary.

Serving Staten Island and Beyond

Operating out of their Staten Island office at 900 South Avenue, Suite 204, Divorce Law – Soren Law Group serves clients across Staten Island, Brooklyn, Manhattan, and surrounding New York City areas. They are deeply rooted in the local legal community, with an intimate familiarity with Richmond County's courts and procedures.

Recognizing the modern need for flexibility, the firm also offers virtual consultations and remote communication options to accommodate clients with busy schedules or those who prefer a digital approach.

Why Clients Choose Divorce Law – Soren Law Group

Experience & Expertise - Over 20 years of dedicated family law practice in Staten Island and surrounding areas.

Holistic Client Care - Legal counsel, emotional support, and education go hand in hand.

Tailored Strategy - No two cases are alike; the firm crafts strategies based on each client's unique needs and goals.

Reputation & Recognition - Awards, client endorsements, and strong local standing back their work.

Accessible & Transparent - Clear pricing, open communication, and multiple service pathways (mediation, litigation, collaborative) help clients stay informed and empowered.

Commitment to Helping Families

If you or someone you care about is facing a divorce or family law challenge, Divorce Law – Soren Law Grou encourages you to schedule a consultation. The firm's dedicated team is ready to help clients understand their rights, plan their case, and navigate the path forward with compassion, competence, and a commitment to protecting their future.

About Divorce Law – Soren Law Group

For more than two decades, Divorce Law – Soren Law Group has been a cornerstone of family law services in Staten Island and New York City. Offering solutions spanning divorce, child custody/support, legal separation, paternity, relocation, and more, the firm combines professionalism, empathy, and experience to support clients in some of life's most sensitive moments. Its mission is to reduce uncertainty, fight for clients' interests, and guide families through change with dignity and clarity.