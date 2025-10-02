Readers' Favorite announces the review of the Romance - Comedy book "When Dreams Float" by Dorothy Elizabeth Love, currently available at .

"Reviewed By Pikasho Deka for Readers' Favorite

When Dreams Float is the first book in the Black Love Series by Dorothy Elizabeth Love. When Dr. Winston Knight, a Texas-based medical practitioner, attends a medical conference in Papeete, Tahiti, he meets Melanie McDae, an adventurous travel blogger and writer. From the moment Winston and Melanie set eyes on each other, they feel an instant mutual attraction that neither can deny. Their connection grows further during a cruise trip, as they spend more time together. However, when Winston's ex-girlfriend, Daphne, shows up unannounced, claiming to be pregnant with his child, it drives a wedge between Winston and Melanie. Winston is determined to uncover the truth about Daphne's claims. But do Melanie and Winston have a future together?

When Dreams Float is packed with romance, drama, and humor. Dorothy Elizabeth Love has written an engaging yarn bound to appeal to readers of contemporary romance. The setting is captivating and the characters immensely likable. The exotic locales of Tahiti set the perfect background for this engrossing romantic drama. Melanie and Winston's romance is the beating heart of the story. However, the secondary characters, such as Sandra and Chuck, also have their moments to shine. I found this to be a delightful read, thanks to Love's expert pacing and the uplifting tone that permeates the entire story. Additionally, the dialogue and character interactions are entertaining, filled with wit, humor, and charm. If you're looking for a sizzling romance novel, you're in for a treat. I thoroughly enjoyed the book, and you should too."

