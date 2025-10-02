Celebration Of Two Festivals Together,“Chinese Red” Flutters At Jianmen Pass

MENAFN - GetNews) In the golden autumn of October, the nation and family celebrate together. The Five-Star Red Flags flutter in the wind at Jianmen Pass Scenic Area, which ushers in the second day of the National Day holiday amid a strong festive atmosphere. Jianmen Pass Scenic Area launches a series of activities with the theme of "Going to the Windy Jianmen Pass"; these rich activities, which integrate traditional culture and innovative experiences, have attracted tens of thousands of tourists from all over the country to gather here.







The integration of national style and ethnic style demonstrates the cultural confidence of the Chinese nation.

During the period of the two festivals, "national style" and "ethnic style" have become the most attractive touch of red at Jianmen Pass. Tourists scramble to take photos in front of the national flag check-in wall; each smiling face framed with the national flag is a sincere expression of affection from the tourists to their motherland. Many tourists spontaneously sang the national anthem in unison during the flag-raising ceremony, and their patriotic feelings became even more intense against the backdrop of the magnificent and long Jianmen Pass.

The original ethnic dance "Dancing in the Flourishing Age" was staged at the North Gate Tourist Center, where performers interacted with tourists through Tibetan, Qiang and Yi ethnic dances. "I never expected to experience such a stunning charm of ethnic culture at Jianmen Pass, and I deeply felt China's ethnic cultural spirit and cultural confidence!" said Dieter, a tourist from Belgium, excitedly.













Tech Style + Intangible Cultural Heritage Style: Tradition and Innovation Inject New Vitality

The empowerment of technology and the inheritance of intangible cultural heritage go hand in hand, injecting new vitality into traditional culture. The humanoid robot boxing performance competition has attracted countless eyes; the "Flying Over Jianmen Pass" low-altitude flight project takes tourists to overlook the precipitous terrain of Jianmen Pass and the natural and humanistic beauty of Cuiyun Corridor.

Tourists listen to the legends of the Three Kingdoms among the ancient cypresses in Cuiyun Corridor, and have an immersive experience of the charm of the Three Kingdoms culture at the Dashu Road Non-stop Three Kingdoms City. During the National Day holiday, the intangible cultural heritage "Xieshui Shehuo" in the Dashu Road Non-stop Three Kingdoms City showcases the beauty of intangible cultural heritage folk customs through forms such as stilt-walking and singing and dancing.







Jianmen Pass Scenic Area has successfully activated the vitality of the cultural and tourism market by promoting the diversified integration of culture and tourism and launching a series of rich activities. With the continuous optimization of services and the constant innovation and integration of business formats, the travel experience of tourists has been enhanced. In the future, Jianmen Pass Scenic Area will also continue to explore traditional culture and create new scenarios for cultural consumption. It will promote the development of a world-class cultural and tourism landmark through cultural activation and innovative integration, and build Cuiyun Corridor - Jianmen Pass into a world-class cultural and tourism landmark.