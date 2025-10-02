Phillips Chiropractic Calls For Greater Awareness Of Chronic Pain In Middle Georgia

MENAFN - GetNews)



Phillips Chiropractic, Macon, Georgia Charles Phillips urges residents to recognise the impact of pain and take proactive steps in supporting recovery

Following a recent in-depth interview, Phillips Chiropractic is spotlighting the urgent need for greater awareness around chronic pain and injury recovery in Middle Georgia. With more than two decades of service, founder Dr Charles Bailey Phillips is urging individuals, families, and communities to understand the scale of the issue and how everyday actions can help.

“Pain changes lives,” said Dr Phillips.“It affects how people work, spend time with family, and how they see themselves. The first step in addressing it is awareness.”

The Scale of the Problem

According to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), an estimated 50 million adults in the United States live with chronic pain. The economic cost exceeds $560 billion annually in medical treatment and lost productivity.“Behind every number is a story,” Dr Phillips noted.“Each statistic represents a person who wants relief and a chance at a normal life.”

Locally, patients frequently seek care for automobile accident injuries, neuropathy, sports-related pain, and long-term joint problems. Phillips Chiropractic has seen first-hand the toll these conditions take.“When someone has lived with pain for years, they often feel isolated,” Dr Phillips explained.“Our job is to give them hope and a path forward.”

Service and Community Impact

Since opening in 2002, Phillips Chiropractic has made service central to its mission. The clinic provides no-cost care for veterans through Wounded Warriors and partners with faith-based ministries to extend treatment to those unable to afford it.“Community isn't something you say,” Dr Phillips added.“It's something you live.”

What People Can Do

Phillips Chiropractic stresses that tackling chronic pain is not just a medical issue but also a community effort. Dr Phillips recommends practical steps anyone can take:



Listen with empathy: Validate the experiences of those living with pain.

Encourage treatment: Support loved ones in seeking professional care rather than ignoring symptoms.

Promote movement: Gentle daily activity, stretching, and walking can help reduce pain. Build networks of support: Families, friends, and local groups can help reduce isolation and improve wellbeing.

“You don't have to be a doctor to make an impact,” Dr Phillips said.“Showing compassion, encouraging care, and checking in on someone who is struggling can change lives.”

Phillips Chiropractic is calling on residents of Macon and Middle Georgia to share resources, start conversations, and offer support to those managing chronic pain.“Chiropractic isn't just about the spine,” Dr Phillips concluded.“It's about the whole person. It's about giving them the chance to live without pain.”

To read the full interview, visit the website here .

About Phillips Chiropractic

Founded in 2002 by Dr Charles Bailey Phillips, Phillips Chiropractic provides personalised chiropractic care in Macon, Georgia. Specialising in chronic pain, neuropathy, automobile accident injuries, sports injuries, and joint conditions, the clinic combines professional expertise with a commitment to compassion and community service.

Contact:

...