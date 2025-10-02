Daven Electric Corp. Expands Presence With New Floral Park Electrical Services

MENAFN - GetNews)



"At Daven Electric Corp., we're proud to bring our skilled team and fully equipped fleet to serve the Floral Park community with reliable, safe, and high-quality electrical services - always ready to power homes and businesses with expertise and care."Daven Electric Corp. proudly expands its trusted electrical services to Floral Park, NY. Homeowners and businesses can now access expert residential and commercial electrical solutions, including repairs, upgrades, EV charger installation, safety inspections, and 24/7 emergency support. With decades of experience, Daven Electric delivers safe, reliable, and efficient work backed by licensed professionals and a commitment to quality service.

Floral Park, NY - Daven Electric Corp. , one of New York's most trusted and experienced electrical contractors, is proud to announce the expansion of its high-quality electrical services to Floral Park, New York, and the surrounding Nassau County communities. With a long-standing reputation for professionalism, safety, and excellence, Daven Electric continues to set the standard for both residential and commercial electrical work.

For years, Daven Electric has been a reliable partner for homeowners, business owners, and property managers throughout the New York City metro area. Now, with this expansion into Floral Park, the company is better positioned to serve the growing demand for professional electrical services in Long Island communities. Residents and businesses can count on Daven Electric's fully licensed and insured team for everything from small electrical repairs to complex installations.

Comprehensive Electrical Services Now Available in Floral Park

The expansion means that customers in Floral Park can now access the full range of services Daven Electric offers, including:



Residential Electrical Repairs & Upgrades – From fixing faulty wiring to upgrading electrical panels and adding new outlets, Daven Electric ensures every home runs safely and efficiently.

Commercial Electrical Solutions – Offices, retail spaces, and other commercial properties can benefit from professional tenant fit-outs, new construction wiring, energy-efficient lighting upgrades, and more.

Smart Home & Technology Integration – The team specializes in smart home automation, security system wiring, and advanced technology integrations.

EV Charger Installation – As electric vehicles become more popular, Daven Electric offers safe and reliable EV charger installation for homes and businesses.

Outdoor & Landscape Lighting – Enhance curb appeal and improve security with expertly designed and installed outdoor lighting solutions.

Code Violation Corrections & Safety Inspections – Daven Electric ensures that homes and businesses meet safety regulations while protecting property value and occupants. 24/7 Emergency Electrical Services – Power outages, exposed wires, and urgent electrical problems can happen anytime, and Daven Electric is ready to respond promptly and efficiently.

A Trusted Partner for Homes and Businesses

Known for its commitment to safety, integrity, and customer satisfaction, Daven Electric's expansion into Floral Park is designed to meet the area's increasing need for reliable electricians who can handle jobs of any size. The company understands the importance of clear communication, honest pricing, and professional workmanship, making it a top choice for both homeowners and commercial clients.

“Our mission has always been to deliver safe, dependable, and high-quality electrical services to every customer,” said a spokesperson for Daven Electric Corp.“By expanding into Floral Park and the surrounding communities, we're able to serve more residents and businesses who deserve reliable electrical solutions delivered with honesty and care.”

With today's complex electrical needs, hiring a licensed and insured electrician is more important than ever. Daven Electric provides peace of mind to its customers by using only high-quality materials, following strict safety standards, and ensuring every project is done right the first time.

Conveniently Located to Serve Floral Park and Beyond

Daven Electric's main office is located at 46 Cherry Lane, Bellerose, NY 11001, making it easy for the company to reach Floral Park and nearby Long Island communities quickly. The company also maintains a Brooklyn location at 4601c 1st Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11232, providing strong coverage for clients across New York City.

As the company continues to grow, its focus remains on delivering personalized service and solutions tailored to each client's unique needs. Whether it's a homeowner upgrading their panel to accommodate new appliances or a business needing reliable power for daily operations, Daven Electric has the knowledge and resources to get the job done.

Why Floral Park Residents Trust Daven Electric

Floral Park is known for its beautiful homes, vibrant small businesses, and a strong sense of community. Daven Electric is excited to bring its decades of expertise to help maintain and enhance the safety and functionality of electrical systems throughout the area. By working closely with property owners, builders, and managers, the company ensures every electrical project meets local codes while delivering long-lasting performance.

“Our customers know they can trust us to treat every project with the same care we would in our own homes or businesses,” said the Daven Electric spokesperson.“Whether it's a small repair or a large-scale commercial installation, our goal is to deliver work that is safe, efficient, and built to last.”

Ready to Serve the Community Today

With the expansion now official, Daven Electric is inviting Floral Park homeowners and businesses to take advantage of its full range of electrical services starting today. The company offers free, no-obligation consultations and quotes, making it easy to plan any electrical project with confidence.

For those experiencing urgent electrical issues, Daven Electric's 24/7 emergency services ensure fast, professional help when it's needed most. The company's team of skilled electricians is trained to troubleshoot problems quickly and provide safe, long-term solutions.

About Daven Electric Corp.

Daven Electric Corp. is a fully licensed and insured electrical contractor serving New York City, Brooklyn, Nassau County, and now Floral Park, NY. The company specializes in residential and commercial electrical work, including repairs, upgrades, installations, and emergency services. With a strong focus on safety, quality, and customer satisfaction, Daven Electric has built a reputation as one of the area's most trusted electrical service providers.