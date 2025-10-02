Unraveling A Web Of Betrayal In The Shadow Of War:“Jay Jax 1936” Delivers A Gritty, Nostalgic Thriller Ride

MENAFN - GetNews)



Author R. A. Fedak Masterfully Blends Historical Intrigue with Hard-Boiled Detective Drama in a Page-Turning Debut

MARIETTA, GA - Author's Tranquility Press is thrilled to announce the release of Jay Jax 1936 , a gripping historical noir novel by R. A. Fedak that plunges readers into the smoke-filled rooms and foggy streets of pre-WWII America. This expertly crafted tale follows the titular private investigator, a haunted WWI veteran, as he is pulled from a routine case into a deep-rooted conspiracy that stretches from San Francisco's underworld to the highest levels of international espionage.

When Jay Jax's old friend, a renowned Italian baritone, is found dead in his dressing room after a performance in San Francisco, the official ruling is suicide. But Jay knows better. The clues don't add up, and the cryptic letter his friend sent beforehand points to something far more sinister. Teaming up with his sharp-witted and capable assistant, Alice, Jay embarks on a cross-country journey aboard a luxury train, shadowing an Italian opera company on a diplomatic world tour that is far more than it seems.

From the opulent Pullman cars to the naval yards of San Diego and the political heart of Washington D.C., Jay and Alice race against time to uncover a killer hiding in plain sight. Their investigation reveals a plot fueled by past wartime vendettas and a terrifying glimpse into the future of global conflict, forcing Jay to confront ghosts from his own past he thought were long buried.

Jay Jax 1936 is more than a mystery; it's a visceral journey back to an era of fedoras, trench coats, and palpable tension. Fedak's writing is sharp, the dialogue crackles with authenticity, and the plot twists will keep readers guessing until the final, breathtaking confrontation high above the stage of Carnegie Hall.

Jay Jax 1936 is now available for purchase in paperback, hardcover, and eBook formats on Amazon and other major online retailers.

About the Author

R. A. Fedak is a debut author with a passion for history and the classic detective genre. Drawing on a deep love for the period and its stories, he has created a compelling and authentic world in his first novel.

