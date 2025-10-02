Tedx Speaker Graseilah Coolidge Launches Nature Diplomacy: A Groundbreaking Approach To Peacebuilding Rooted In The Natural World

MENAFN - GetNews) What if the forest could teach us more about peace than any negotiation table? Graseilah Coolidge, former intelligence analyst turned peace entrepreneur, is pioneering a bold new global conversation: Nature Diplomacy.







In her newly released TEDx talk,“How Forests Can Shape the Future of Peace ,” Graseilah introduces a powerful framework that challenges the traditional, top-down view of diplomacy. Instead, she reframes peace as a lived, embodied experience-one cultivated through presence, connection, and the healing intelligence of nature.

Drawing from her background in global conflict resolution and non-proliferation, Graseilah blends systems-level strategy with deeply personal insight. As the founder of Epic Gatherings , she now leads forest immersion experiences designed to help leaders, educators, and changemakers reconnect with themselves, each other, and the Earth. These immersive gatherings aren't simply retreats-they're interventions for burnout, disconnection, and emotional exhaustion, offering a new path toward sustainable leadership.

At the heart of Nature Diplomacy is the belief that peace begins within-and grows through presence.

“Peace isn't just the absence of conflict-it's the presence of connection,” says Graseilah.“When we return to Nature, we remember who we are. And from that grounded clarity, we lead-not from fear, but from compassion.”

In a time when conflict, polarization, and overwhelm are dominating headlines, Nature Diplomacy emerges as an urgent, innovative solution. With the increasing toll of burnout across leadership sectors and the rise of emotional fatigue in changemakers, Graseilah's work is creating waves of impact.

Scientific studies support the healing power of nature-based interventions. A growing body of research, including findings in Frontiers in Psychology, confirms that immersive experiences in natural environments improve emotional regulation, reduce anxiety, and restore cognitive function-all critical attention to effective leadership and reconciliation.

The TEDx talk is already gaining for its clarity and soulfulness.

“Watching Graseilah speak at TEDxFolsom sent chills down my spine. Her message is so moving and timely. We are all fortunate to have her and her beautiful ideas in this world.”

- Jillyan S. McKinney M.Ed., Educator

Graseilah's personal story is as compelling as her message. From top-secret intelligence to forest immersions, her path reveals the power of contrast-and the courage it takes to choose presence over pressure. After producing international summits for the UN and defense sectors, she discovered that the deepest healing and trust often begin not in boardrooms, but in the quiet stillness of nature.

Now, through Epic Gatherings and her global speaking engagements, she invites others to reconnect, reimagine, and rebuild from the ground up. Nature Diplomacy is not just a philosophy-it's a movement.

To watch Graseilah's TEDx talk HERE

More information on Graseilah's work HERE

Connect with Graseilah's on social media:

Instagram | LinkedIn | Facebook | Website