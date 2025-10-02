Highjoule Announces Participation In The 2025 Autumn Canton Fair

Dear Valued Customers and Partners,

We cordially invite you to attend the upcoming China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair ) in Guangzhou. Highjoule's parent company, Shanghai HuiJue Technologies Group Co., Ltd., will showcase its latest energy storage and smart energy solutions, presenting cutting-edge achievements in energy innovation and practical applications.

1. Exhibition Details

Dates: October 15–19, 2025

Venue: China Import and Export Fair Complex (382 Yuejiang Middle Road, Haizhu District, Guangzhou, China)

Booth Numbers:

Zone A: Consumer Electronics & IT Products - 8.0J20-22

Zone C: New Energy - 14.3F29

At this exhibition, Huijue Group will showcase multiple flagship products:

Foldable PV containers and site energy cabinets for diversified energy needs;

Commercial & Industrial Energy Storage, Residential Energy Storage, EMS Smart Management, Liquid Cooling Systems, and Innovative Application Models , delivering comprehensive green energy solutions for all scenarios.

2. Featured Products

Site Energy

Communication Base Station Energy Cabinet: Tailored for telecom environments, ensuring stable and efficient power supply to safeguard critical infrastructure.

Container Energy Storage

Foldable Photovoltaic Container: Modular design and rapid deployment make it an ideal mobile energy supply solution.

5MW Liquid-Cooled Container: Designed for large-scale energy storage power plants, featuring efficient liquid cooling for thermal management to meet large-scale application requirements.

Commercial & Industrial Energy Storage

Integrated PV-Storage-Charging Unit: Combines photovoltaic generation, energy storage, and charging/discharging into one unit for flexible electricity scheduling.

418kWh Liquid-Cooled Battery Cabinet: High energy density paired with liquid cooling technology, balancing safety and performance.

Residential Energy Storage

Home Storage & Charging Unit: Intelligent and modular design for daily energy storage and emergency power supply, supporting green, low-carbon living.

EMS Intelligent Systems

Microgrid EMS (M4010): High-precision dispatch and intelligent management to enhance microgrid operational efficiency.

EMU (U200): Compact and lightweight with multi-point interaction support for optimized energy management.

Interactive Display Experience

Immersive Interactive Display Screen: Visually demonstrates the entire process of smart energy dispatch and optimization.

3. New Partnership Opportunities

As a subsidiary of Huijue Group, Highjoule actively supports the Group's global business expansion. At this exhibition, the Group will recruit strategic agents worldwide to jointly seize the thriving opportunities in the new energy industry.

Cooperation Advantages:

Technical Assurance: Core products hold multiple international certifications, suitable for global scenarios;

Policy Support: Dedicated training + marketing promotion support + regional protection;

Profit Mechanism: Comprehensive rebate system for mutual success.

4. Your Presence is Invited

If you are interested in becoming a regional partner of Highjoule Technology Group, we warmly welcome you to visit our booth for in-depth discussions and to unlock exclusive partnership solutions! Attendees will receive exquisite gifts on-site-limited quantities available, so don't miss out!