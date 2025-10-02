The Streets Tried To Break Him, The Music Helped Him Heal. Follow The Transition Of The Hottest Up And Coming Artist Named YGG100.

Artist Bio: YGG100

Origin Story

YGG100, born and raised on the South Side of Chicago in the“wild wild 100's,” comes from a background of gamblers and hustlers. Growing up in an environment of constant survival, he witnessed the streets firsthand - from selling drugs to gunplay - before making a full 360 turn in 2009 to dedicate his life to music. His journey includes surviving a street war between Black Disciples and Gangster Disciples, even losing his left index finger after 30+ shells were released in a shootout. Those scars fuel his perspective and drive.

Inspiration & Motivation

Music became YGG100's passion at just 12 years old. Inspired by his uncles Richie Poo and Dicalo (better known as Wonz), along with major influences like B.G. of Cash Money Records, Gucci Mane, Jeezy, Yo Gotti, and 50 Cent, he turned pain and survival into art.

Sound & Style

YGG100 describes his music as conscious hip hop with a melodic edge - a raw mix of motivation, hustle, pain, joy, and resilience. He refuses to be boxed into one lane, creating a sound that reflects the struggle of his past and the hope of his future.

Accomplishments

From overcoming the streets to building a reputation as a resilient voice of Chicago, YGG100 has already turned his survival into testimony. His biggest win is transforming trauma into inspiration, using music as his platform to uplift others walking similar paths.

What's Next

With his grind set on growth, YGG100 is preparing new projects that highlight his versatility and storytelling. His mission is clear: to motivate, inspire, and show that no matter how deep the struggle, you can flip your life around.