Rokid Surpasses $2.5 Million On Kickstarter, Emerges As A Global AI Glasses Success Story

MENAFN - GetNews) Rokid, a pioneer in human-computer interaction, has announced that its newly launched Rokid Glasses have surpassed $2.5 million in crowdfunding pledges on Kickstarter in just over a month. With more than 4,000 backers worldwide, the product has quickly become one of the platform's most successful wearable campaigns, underscoring the global momentum behind next-generation AI eyewear.







The milestone comes as Meta recently introduced its Ray-Ban Display smart glasses at Meta Connect 2025. Yet, instead of overshadowing competitors, Meta's announcement appears to have energized the global market. Domestically, Rokid Glasses continue to see strong demand both online and offline, while internationally, the Kickstarter surge highlights the company's growing influence and consumer appeal.

Micro-LED vs. LCoS

Rokid Glasses are built around an advanced Micro-LED and diffractive optical waveguide system. Powered by JBD's Hummingbird Mini II green Micro-LED engine, the display module is highly compact at 0.15cc. It offers a resolution of 640×480 per eye and a brightness of 1,500 nits, while maintaining a very light total weight of just 49 grams, approximately 30% lighter than Meta's 69g Ray-Ban Display.

While LCoS technology, as adopted by Meta, provides full-color visuals, its optical engine results in a larger size and heavier form factor. Rokid's Micro-LED approach instead focuses on efficiency, miniaturization, and comfort, aligning with the industry's long-term move toward lightweight, all-day wearable AI glasses.

Designed for Everyday Users

Rokid Glasses are designed from the outset as practical daily-use tools. The dual-eye display reduces eye strain, ergonomic nose pads enhance wearability, and simple voice and touch controls ensure easy adoption for mass consumers.

Functionality emphasizes accessibility and efficiency: real-time translation, live transcription, navigation overlays, AI-powered teleprompter tools, and first-person photography and video capture. At $479 for early backers (MSRP $599), Rokid offers a lighter, more versatile product at a lower entry price.

Unlike Meta's closed ecosystem tied to its social platforms and proprietary AI, Rokid embraces openness. Rokid Glasses supports integrations with ChatGPT, Gemini, DeepSeek, Microsoft Translator, Google Maps, and even user-deployed models. This strategy empowers consumers and developers, encouraging innovation across industries.

Kickstarter Momentum

With just eight days left in the campaign, Rokid has announced a special reward for its community:







1. Every backer will receive a $99 AI credit (10,000 AI Points) as a thank-you gift, regardless of whether the $3M milestone is reached.

2. Backers continue to enjoy the Founder's Exclusive Bundle, including a $188 discount off future retail price, a $118 accessory gift set, three months of unlimited AI features, and now the additional AI credit.

3. The referral program remains active, with $50 commission for each successful referral. Backers who refer five friends will receive a free pair of Rokid Glasses in addition to commissions.

“Your feedback led us to refine our AI benefits and launch our online prescription lens service,” the Rokid team added,“This is our way of showing appreciation to everyone who has joined us on this journey.”

The Broader Significance

As the market accelerates, the contrast between Meta's platform-driven model and Rokid's open, consumer-centric approach highlights two divergent paths.

Rokid's success on Kickstarter establishes it as one of the leading Chinese consumer electronics brands worldwide. By combining display technology with practical AI features, Rokid shows that AI glasses are shifting from niche projects to mainstream products.

With just one week remaining on Kickstarter , Rokid invites backers worldwide to join the campaign before it ends on October 10 and become part of the founding community shaping the future of AI glasses.

About Rokid

Rokid is a product-oriented platform company with a focus on human-computer interaction for over ten years. As a pioneer in augmented reality, Rokid develops both hardware and software for AR headsets and their surrounding ecosystem, with a mission to ensure that the magic of AI and AR leaves no one behind. With the largest XR developer community in China, its products are consistently regarded among the best wearable devices in the country. It has won the Las Vegas CES Innovation Award for three consecutive years and the German IF Design Award five times.