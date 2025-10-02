Outsiders Kitchen And U.S. Wrestling Foundation Team Up To Launch Pretzel Fundraising Program For High School Wrestling Teams Nationwide

MARGARETVILLE, NY - October 2, 2025 - A new partnership between Outsiders Kitchen and the U.S. Wrestling Foundation (USWF) is bringing a fresh fundraising opportunity to wrestling programs nationwide. The initiative, built around Outsiders Kitchen's signature gourmet pretzel bites, offers teams a simple, profitable, and community-driven way to raise funds while celebrating the values of wrestling.

HIGHLIGHTS



The U.S. Wrestling Foundation , dedicated to strengthening wrestling from youth through college, has partnered with Outsiders Kitchen , a specialty snack brand known for its gourmet-flavored pretzel bites.

Together, they have launched a Pretzel Fundraising Program designed specifically for wrestling teams, helping athletes and families raise funds to cover gear, training, travel, and competition costs.

Teams will sell Outsiders Kitchen Pretzel Bites in a variety of crowd-pleasing flavors with high profit margins, making fundraising both effective and enjoyable.

Wrestlers and families gain access to easy-to-run fundraising resources , while supporters get to enjoy a premium snack that directly benefits local programs. Outsiders Kitchen and the U.S. Wrestling Foundation will co-promote the program nationally, highlighting how snack-based fundraising can empower athletes and communities.

QUOTES

Julie Landes, Founder of Outsiders Kitchen “At Outsiders Kitchen, we believe food brings people together, and this partnership with the US Wrestling Foundation is proof of that. Fundraising with our pretzel bites gives wrestling teams a simple, delicious way to fuel their goals, whether that's for new gear, travel support, or building community. We're proud to help athletes, coaches, and families turn something as small as a snack into something that makes a big impact.”

Jack Clark, Executive Director of the U.S. Wrestling Foundation “We are grateful to partner with Outsiders Kitchen to launch 'the official fan snack of wrestling'.”

Dan Russell, Olympic Coach and Ambassador for Wrestling for Peace "Wrestling changes lives. So can your snack. 'Small Bites, Big Impact' isn't just a slogan-it's a movement to help build character in America's youth."

ABOUT OUTSIDERS KITCHEN

Outsiders Kitchen is a specialty snack company known for its gourmet-flavored pretzel bites in bold, unforgettable flavors. Outsiders Kitchen products are sold nationwide in specialty shops, major retailers, and online, bringing small batch snacking to households everywhere. Learn more atoutsiderskitchen .

ABOUT THE U.S. WRESTLING FOUNDATION

The U.S. Wrestling Foundation unites leaders in the sport to grow wrestling at all levels, from youth to the Olympic stage. Through partnerships, advocacy, and community engagement, the Foundation works to expand opportunities, strengthen programs, and ensure wrestling remains a thriving sport for generations to come. Learn more at uswrestlingfoundation .

ABOUT THE FUNDRAISING PROGRAM

Dan Russell introduces the Pretzel Fundraising Program for Wrestling Teams here: