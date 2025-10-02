Burnaai Applauds White House AI Push For Pediatric Cancer Unveils Adverse Event Agent To Accelerate Safer, Smarter Oncology Trials

New York, NY - October 02, 2025 - BurnaAI today welcomed the White House's new executive order prioritizing the use of artificial intelligence to accelerate cures and prevention strategies for pediatric cancer, including improved clinical trial design and outcomes. The Administration's fact sheet highlights advancing AI-enabled science, strengthening national childhood cancer data infrastructure (via NCI's Childhood Cancer Data Initiative, CCDI), and integrating AI with health data interoperability-all areas where BurnaAI has been building from day one. (White House Fact Sheet)

BurnaAI's Adverse Event (AE) Agent is a clinician-in-the-loop AI assistant that helps research teams streamline adverse event detection and grading. The Agent is aligned with the National Cancer Institute's Common Terminology Criteria for Adverse Events (CTCAE) , the universal standard for oncology trials. It improves consistency, speed, and auditability while preserving investigator oversight.







“The White House just put a national spotlight on using AI to unlock better trials and outcomes for kids with cancer,” said Marc Saint-Jour, MD, Chief Medical Officer at BurnaAI

Why this matters now

Federal alignment on AI + data: The executive order directs agencies to leverage AI to improve diagnoses, treatments, and clinical trials, and to strengthen CCDI's data infrastructure-creating a clear policy tailwind for responsible clinical AI. Data foundations for discovery: CCDI is building a national ecosystem for childhood cancer data-exactly the environment where structured, standardized AE data from trials can do the most good. Standards that scale: CTCAE remains the gold standard for AE reporting in cancer trials; BurnaAI's Agent is built to support today's workflows and adapt to tomorrow's requirements.

What the Adverse Event Agent does

Speeds AE workflows: Surfaces and structures AE evidence from clinical text and trial data to assist investigators in grading faster and more consistently-with human confirmation always required. Improves data quality: Produces standardized, reviewable outputs mapped to CTCAE terms and grades for downstream safety monitoring and analytics.

Fits real-world operations: Designed for clinical research settings with audit trails, role-based permissions, and privacy-by-design controls, while supporting investigator oversight.

“Families deserve research that moves at the pace of modern technology,” added

Nnenna John, CEO of BurnaAI

Call for collaborators

BurnaAI is engaging with pediatric oncology sponsors, cooperative groups, and research hospitals to evaluate the Adverse Event Agent in upcoming studies. To explore collaboration, please contact us below.

About BurnaAI

BurnaAI builds clinician-first AI agents to modernize oncology research and care. Rooted in clinical practice at leading U.S. medical centers, our products help trial teams reduce busywork, standardize safety workflows, and unlock higher-quality data-while keeping clinicians in control. Learn more at .