Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Presidents Of Ukraine And Cyprus Discuss Infrastructure Projects, Defense Cooperation

Presidents Of Ukraine And Cyprus Discuss Infrastructure Projects, Defense Cooperation


2025-10-02 07:07:53
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Zelensky reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"Together with President of Cyprus Nikos Christodoulides, we discussed infrastructure projects and defense cooperation. We also exchanged views on the efforts needed to achieve peace for Ukraine, the priorities of Cyprus Presidency of the Council of the EU in the first half of 2026, and coordinated positions for further diplomatic work," the statement reads.

Read also: Zelensky , EU leaders discuss 'drone wall,' opening of first cluster in EU membership talk

As previously reported, President Zelensky also discussed new aid packages and the development of the SAFE instrument with Prime Minister of Portugal Luís Montenegro.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

MENAFN02102025000193011044ID1110144439

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search