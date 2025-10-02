Presidents Of Ukraine And Cyprus Discuss Infrastructure Projects, Defense Cooperation
"Together with President of Cyprus Nikos Christodoulides, we discussed infrastructure projects and defense cooperation. We also exchanged views on the efforts needed to achieve peace for Ukraine, the priorities of Cyprus Presidency of the Council of the EU in the first half of 2026, and coordinated positions for further diplomatic work," the statement reads.Read also: Zelensky , EU leaders discuss 'drone wall,' opening of first cluster in EU membership talk
As previously reported, President Zelensky also discussed new aid packages and the development of the SAFE instrument with Prime Minister of Portugal Luís Montenegro.
Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine
