IMF Consulting With Ukraine's Donors To Obtain Financing Assurances For New Program
"Any new arrangement will require an agreement on the policy measures that the authorities will take, as well as sufficient financing... And in the case of Ukraine, we're also having discussions with Ukraine's partners and donors, and we will need financing assurances as well for the new program," Kozak noted.
She explained that once these steps are completed, and the IMF reaches a staff-level agreement with Ukraine and secures funding guarantees, "at that point, we can then present the program to our Executive Board for approval."
Kozak also emphasized that active engagement between the Fund and Ukrainian authorities is ongoing at all levels. She referenced the recent meeting in New York between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva last week.
"They did discuss Ukraine's current economic situation, the authorities reform agenda, as well as the IMF's ongoing commitment to continue to support Ukraine," the IMF representative said.Read also: EU, IMF top list of international organizations Ukrainians trust most
In addition, she noted that the new program and its conditions are expected to be discussed with the Ukrainian delegation in Washington during the IMF and World Bank meetings on October 13–18.
As Ukrinform reported, on September 9, the Ukrainian government officially requested the IMF to launch a new financing program.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Financewire And Tipranks Partner To Redefine Financial News Distribution
- Ethereum-Based Defi Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Reaches 50% Completion In Phase 6
- Stonehaven Circle Marks 13Th Anniversary With Hadrian Colwyn Leading Calvio Ailegacyx Innovation
- Citadel Launches Suiball, The First Sui-Native Hardware Wallet
- Motif AI Enters Phase Two Of Its Growth Cycle
- Dubai At The Centre Of Global Finance: Forex Expo 2025 Redefines The Trading Landscape
CommentsNo comment