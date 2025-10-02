Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
IMF Consulting With Ukraine's Donors To Obtain Financing Assurances For New Program

IMF Consulting With Ukraine's Donors To Obtain Financing Assurances For New Program


2025-10-02 07:07:53
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was stated on Thursday in Washington by Julie Kozak, Director of the IMF Communications Department, in response to a question from a Ukrinform correspondent, amid active discussions around the new program.

"Any new arrangement will require an agreement on the policy measures that the authorities will take, as well as sufficient financing... And in the case of Ukraine, we're also having discussions with Ukraine's partners and donors, and we will need financing assurances as well for the new program," Kozak noted.

She explained that once these steps are completed, and the IMF reaches a staff-level agreement with Ukraine and secures funding guarantees, "at that point, we can then present the program to our Executive Board for approval."

Kozak also emphasized that active engagement between the Fund and Ukrainian authorities is ongoing at all levels. She referenced the recent meeting in New York between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva last week.

"They did discuss Ukraine's current economic situation, the authorities reform agenda, as well as the IMF's ongoing commitment to continue to support Ukraine," the IMF representative said.

Read also: EU, IMF top list of international organizations Ukrainians trust most

In addition, she noted that the new program and its conditions are expected to be discussed with the Ukrainian delegation in Washington during the IMF and World Bank meetings on October 13–18.

As Ukrinform reported, on September 9, the Ukrainian government officially requested the IMF to launch a new financing program.

MENAFN02102025000193011044ID1110144438

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search