Air Defense To Be Strengthened In Frontline And Border Areas Cinc Syrskyi

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was announced on Facebook by Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi following a working meeting, Ukrinform reports.

Syrskyi emphasized that in September, during Russia's massive attacks on Ukraine, Russian forces deployed nearly 6,900 drones, over 3,600 of which were strike drones of the Shahed type.

The Russians constantly change their tactics in using unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). Currently, they are intensifying attacks on frontline and border regions, actively targeting critical infrastructure and civilian sites.

"The Armed Forces of Ukraine must employ effective solutions day and night to repel this threat," the Commander-in-Chief stated.

Syrskyi noted that the Armed Forces continue to build up the capabilities of units countering enemy drones using interceptor drones. He emphasized that most Russian strike UAVs are destroyed using these systems.

A systematic expansion of personnel in the relevant units is underway, specialist training is increasing, and additional training resources are being created for high-quality preparation.

Measures are also being taken to improve the system for detecting Russian drones, which increases the efficiency of their destruction. An Air Defense UAV command is being formed within the Ukrainian Air Forces.

Other counter-drone efforts are also being prioritized. The Armed Forces are developing the destruction of enemy UAVs using attack helicopters and light aircraft. The use of the latter allows effective targeting of Russian UAVs at higher altitudes. Command is preparing new aircraft crews for these tasks.

"Joint work between the Defense Forces and manufacturers continues to improve and deploy new types of interceptor drones. We must accelerate their development and deployment to the troops, as the adversary is constantly upgrading their capabilities in this technological competition," Syrskyi said.

The Commander-in-Chief instructed all involved structures to prioritize increasing the efficiency of destroying enemy UAVs and deploying new units equipped with interceptor drones.

As Ukrinform reported, in recent days, Russian forces attacked critical and transport infrastructure in Nizhyn district of Chernihiv region using drones.

Photo: Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine / Facebook