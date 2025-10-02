Russia Deliberately Cuts Power To Zaporizhzhia NPP To Connect It To Its Own Grid Sybiha

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was stated on by Ukraine's Foreign Minister, Andrii Sybiha, Ukrinform reports.

"Russia deliberately cut power to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. This was a manual disconnection carried out as a test while Russia is preparing to reconnect the occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP to its own power grid," Sybiha said.

He emphasized that Russia's next step could be even more dangerous: "restarting a reactor under occupation – without proper cooling, outside any license, beyond oversight.”

"A reckless move only to serve Putin's show of control. Such irresponsible actions by Russia increase the risk of nuclear incidents," the Ukrainian Foreign Minister added.

Sybiha called on the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to take every possible measure to ensure unhindered access for repair crews and the provision of specialized equipment, to allow immediate restoration of the remaining backup line and the rapid re-establishment of multiple independent off-site power connections to the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

As Ukrinform reported, on September 23, the last external power line to the Zaporizhzhia NPP went offline. The backup line had been damaged by Russia as early as May, and since then the invaders have not provided safety guarantees for Ukrenergo repair crews to restore it.

Energoatom stated that the external power line to the Zaporizhzhia NPP in Ukrainian-controlled territory is fully operational. The Russians are deliberately keeping the plant disconnected from electricity, continuing a crude disinformation campaign against Ukraine.