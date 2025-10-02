Russia Deliberately Cuts Power To Zaporizhzhia NPP To Connect It To Its Own Grid Sybiha
"Russia deliberately cut power to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. This was a manual disconnection carried out as a test while Russia is preparing to reconnect the occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP to its own power grid," Sybiha said.
He emphasized that Russia's next step could be even more dangerous: "restarting a reactor under occupation – without proper cooling, outside any license, beyond oversight.”
"A reckless move only to serve Putin's show of control. Such irresponsible actions by Russia increase the risk of nuclear incidents," the Ukrainian Foreign Minister added.
Sybiha called on the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to take every possible measure to ensure unhindered access for repair crews and the provision of specialized equipment, to allow immediate restoration of the remaining backup line and the rapid re-establishment of multiple independent off-site power connections to the Zaporizhzhia NPP.Read also: Ukraine warns of 'critical risk' at Zaporizhzhia NPP after 10 days on backup power
As Ukrinform reported, on September 23, the last external power line to the Zaporizhzhia NPP went offline. The backup line had been damaged by Russia as early as May, and since then the invaders have not provided safety guarantees for Ukrenergo repair crews to restore it.
Energoatom stated that the external power line to the Zaporizhzhia NPP in Ukrainian-controlled territory is fully operational. The Russians are deliberately keeping the plant disconnected from electricity, continuing a crude disinformation campaign against Ukraine.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Financewire And Tipranks Partner To Redefine Financial News Distribution
- Ethereum-Based Defi Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Reaches 50% Completion In Phase 6
- Stonehaven Circle Marks 13Th Anniversary With Hadrian Colwyn Leading Calvio Ailegacyx Innovation
- Citadel Launches Suiball, The First Sui-Native Hardware Wallet
- Motif AI Enters Phase Two Of Its Growth Cycle
- Dubai At The Centre Of Global Finance: Forex Expo 2025 Redefines The Trading Landscape
CommentsNo comment