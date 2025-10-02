CANPR Technology Ltd. Provides Update On Canada Post Strike And Mailing Of The Company's Meeting Materials

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 2, 2025) - CANPR Technology Ltd. (TSXV: WPR) ("" or the "") wishes to notify the shareholders that in case of disruption due to the ongoing Canada Post strike (the ""), the Company's meeting materials (the "") for the Company's upcoming annual general and special meeting to be held on October 24, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. (Toronto time) (the ""), may be viewed on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at and are also available electronically at .

While the Meeting Materials have been mailed in the normal course, due to the Postal Strike there can be no assurance that they will be delivered prior to the Meeting.

Registered shareholders, shareholders who hold their shares directly in the Company and not through a brokerage account or other intermediary, may request a control number or receive assistance with voting by utilizing the "Chat with Odyssey Trust" function at or by contacting Odyssey Trust Company at 1-888-290-1175 (toll-free in North America) or at 1-587-885-0960 (direct from outside of North America).

Beneficial shareholders, shareholders who hold their investment through a brokerage firm or other intermediary, and have not received their information, should contact their intermediary to request a proxy.

If you wish to receive a paper copy of the Meeting Materials, please contact Odyssey Trust Company at 1-888-290-1175 (toll-free in North America) or at 1-587-885-0960 (direct from outside of North America). In order to receive a paper copy in time to vote before the Meeting, your request should be received by October 14, 2025.

About CanPR Technology Ltd.

CanPR is a technology leader in Canadian immigration administration, providing digital solutions that simplify the newcomer journey. With a rapidly growing user base and a commitment to innovation, CanPR's platform supports clients from visa application through to employment and community integration.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors:

Akshat Soni, Director & Chief Executive Officer

CanPR Technology Ltd.

For further information, please contact:

CanPR Technology Ltd.

90 Burnhamthorpe Road West, Suite 1202

Mississauga, Ontario

L5B 3C2

Telephone: (647)-692-3846

Email: ...

Web:

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that may constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities laws. All statements, other than those of historical fact, which address activities, events, outcomes, results, developments, performance or achievements that the Company anticipates or expects may or will occur in the future (in whole or in part) should be considered forward-looking information. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements formed in the future tense or indicating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" (or other variations of the forgoing) be taken, occur, be achieved, or come to pass. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the timing of the Meeting and the timing of delivery of the Meeting Materials.







