403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Putin: Establishing Palestinian State Is Only Way For Ending Mideast Conflict
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MOSCOW, Oct 2 (KUNA) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasized on Thursday that the establishment of an independent Palestinian state is the only method for ending the decades-long conflict in the Middle East.
Speaking during the Valdai International Club, Putin said the situation in Gaza is a terrible incident in modern human history, stressing the necessity of reaching an inclusive political solution of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.
Putin was quoted by Russia's news agency (RIA Novosti) as saying peace efforts could bear fruits if they lead to founding an independent Palestinian state
Russia is ready to support US President Donald Trump's plan for Gaza, he said.
Russia prefers handing control of Gaza over to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, he pointed out, extolling the plan of Trump regarding the release of all hostages and prisoners of both sides.
The plan is a key step toward a fair and comprehensive settlement, he noted. (Pickup previous)
mmj
Speaking during the Valdai International Club, Putin said the situation in Gaza is a terrible incident in modern human history, stressing the necessity of reaching an inclusive political solution of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.
Putin was quoted by Russia's news agency (RIA Novosti) as saying peace efforts could bear fruits if they lead to founding an independent Palestinian state
Russia is ready to support US President Donald Trump's plan for Gaza, he said.
Russia prefers handing control of Gaza over to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, he pointed out, extolling the plan of Trump regarding the release of all hostages and prisoners of both sides.
The plan is a key step toward a fair and comprehensive settlement, he noted. (Pickup previous)
mmj
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Financewire And Tipranks Partner To Redefine Financial News Distribution
- Ethereum-Based Defi Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Reaches 50% Completion In Phase 6
- Stonehaven Circle Marks 13Th Anniversary With Hadrian Colwyn Leading Calvio Ailegacyx Innovation
- Citadel Launches Suiball, The First Sui-Native Hardware Wallet
- Motif AI Enters Phase Two Of Its Growth Cycle
- Dubai At The Centre Of Global Finance: Forex Expo 2025 Redefines The Trading Landscape
CommentsNo comment