Jhelum River Front Hosts Grand Finale Of Sewa Parv 2025

Srinagar- The Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) concluded Sewa Parv 2025 with a vibrant closing ceremony at the scenic Jhelum River Front, Rajbagh, celebrating a fortnight of civic engagement and community participation.

The event saw enthusiastic involvement from citizens, officials, self-help groups, and local organizations who actively contributed to the campaign's initiatives. Over the past two weeks, SMC carried out diverse activities including plantation drives, large-scale sanitation and cleanliness campaigns, awareness programmes on waste segregation and solid waste management, streetlight repair drives, and special sanitation operations across all Srinagar wards.

Highlighting the collective effort, Nuzhat Qureshi, Joint Commissioner (Administration), SMC, lauded the citizens for their participation, saying,“Sewa Parv has reinforced our belief that civic responsibility is a shared duty. Together, we have not only beautified the city but strengthened the sense of ownership among residents.”

The culmination ceremony featured cultural performances, thematic exhibitions, and recognition of ward officers, sanitation staff, and community groups for their contributions. A special highlight was the Swachhata Pledge, taken collectively by officials and participants, reaffirming their commitment to cleanliness, sustainability, and civic participation.

The SMC reaffirmed its dedication to sustaining community-driven initiatives and expanding participatory efforts, emphasizing that collaborative action between citizens and administration is key to building a cleaner, greener, and progressive Srinagar.