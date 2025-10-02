Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Srinagar Artisan Struggles To Preserve Rare Wall-Carpet Craft

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)
File photo

Srinagar- In the narrow lanes of Amdakadal, Mohalla Gotpora, 50-year-old Shabir Ahmed Beigh has dedicated over four decades to preserving a rare form of Kashmiri craftsmanship - weaving hanging carpets featuring detailed portraits of personalities. Unlike traditional carpets meant for the floor, Beigh's creations are designed for walls, celebrated for their intricacy and artistry.

Beigh recalls how his fascination with the craft began in childhood.“I learned this art from a neighbour. It took me almost eight years to master it fully. In the early days, I earned as little as 50 paise a day,” he said.

Over the years, his work has earned recognition both locally and internationally, with some pieces adorning homes abroad.“People admire them wherever they go. I treat this art as sacred and never allow anyone to interfere with my pieces,” Beigh said.

