U.S. Manufacturers Must Align Technology, Talent, And Processes

Boca Raton, FL – 2 October 2025 – As U.S. manufacturing experiences a historic resurgence, FortéNext CEO Nadiya Kreynin has issued a call to action for industry leaders: embrace digital transformation not as a one-off project, but as the foundation of long-term competitiveness.

“Manufacturing now contributes nearly $2.9 trillion to the U.S. economy, yet the sector faces unprecedented pressures - from fragile supply chains and labor shortages to the adoption of advanced robotics and rising sustainability demands,” said Kreynin.“The companies that will lead are those who align their technology, talent, and processes around a shared digital-first strategy.”

A recent Northeastern University study underscores this challenge. Larger, more digitally mature manufacturers with existing infrastructure are achieving ROI faster from transformation projects, while smaller or less prepared firms often face delays before results materialize.

“The lesson is clear,” Kreynin continued.“Digital transformation success depends not just on tools, but on readiness. Leaders must commit to training, process redesign, and cultural adoption alongside technology investments.”

FortéNext, a Salesforce B2B Commerce Implementation Partner with two decades of experience with manufacturers, has seen these dynamics firsthand.

“As the manufacturing landscape shifts, Salesforce provides the backbone for resilience - unifying sales, service, commerce, and analytics in a single ecosystem,” Kreynin added.“FortéNext is proud to help manufacturers translate that potential into measurable outcomes.”

